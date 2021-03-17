AEW St. Patrick's Day Slam & NXT 3/17 Full Cards: Rosa vs. Baker Lights Out, Cody vs. Penta
In what could be one of the final weeks where they run head-to-head, All Elite Wrestling and NXT have both announced the lineups for this week's Wednesday Night Wrestling slate. AEW Dynamite will have a special St. Patrick's Day Slam theme, including the first-ever women's Lights Out match as the main event, Jon Moxley & Eddie Kingston working as a tag team and Cody Rhodes vs. Penta El Zero Miedo.
On the other side of the dial, NXT will see the fallout from last week's massive main event and continue to build to NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver. There was reportedly a recent COVID-19 outbreak within the Performance Center over the weekend, so some previously-announced matches have been scrapped.
Britt Baker vs. Thunder Rosa — Lights Out Match
Hope i make my trainers @DylanDrake247 @ThatMattCarlos @RikLuxury @RRWWE proud tonight! pic.twitter.com/MYweWyZjH4— Thunder Rosa (@thunderrosa22) March 17, 2021
This will be a night of firsts for AEW. Not only will it mark the first Lights Out Unsanctioned Match that takes place on Dynamite, but it will mark the first time the Women's Division have been in the show's main event. Backstage reporting has indicated this match will get bloody.
Cody Rhodes vs. Penta El Zero Miedo
Penta (through a translator) decided to pick a fight with Rhodes last week by promising to injury his shoulder so badly he wouldn't be able to hold his daughter once she's born. Considering the state of Rhodes' injured arm and Penta's propensity to snap people's arms (Lucha Underground fans will remember), this one doesn't look good for the "American Nightmare."
Jon Moxley & Eddie Kingston vs. The Good Brothers
An explanation I appreciate and accept. Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston continue to cement themselves with the best of the best in the business. #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/c9iBTOhtQK— Jessi Davin (@jessithebuckeye) March 11, 2021
Coming off the fallout from the Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch, reunited friends Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston will team up to face The Good Brothers. Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson are fresh off losing the Impact World Tag Team Championshps this past Saturday at Sacrifice.
Sting & Darby Allin Interview
St. Patrick’s Day Slam is THIS Wednesday March 17! pic.twitter.com/A2rGnrrfdT— DARBY ALLIN (@DarbyAllin) March 17, 2021
Sting & Darby Allin will be back in the same ring again for the first time since winning their Street Fight at Revolution. Given how most of Sting's interviews turn out, expect somebody to walk out and interrupt "The Icon."
Jurassic Express & Bear Country vs. Matt Hardy, Private Party, The Butcher & The Blade
Matt Hardy's growing faction will take on all three members of Jurassic Express and the promising tag team Bear Country in a 10-man tag match.
Rey Fenix vs. Angelico
Rey Fenix vs Angelico aka The best luchador in the world vs All Elite Wrestlings one and only submission expert. Enjoy! #AEWDynamite #LuchaLibre #TH2 pic.twitter.com/s3OlXf2e3f— Angelico (@AngelicoAAA) March 17, 2021
Death Triangle will look to keep their momentum rolling as Fenix takes on one-half of The Hybrid 2, Angelico.
Jade Cargill vs. TBA
After securing a victory in her AEW in-ring debut, @Jade_Cargill looks to get a second victory as she will be in action this tonight!
Watch #AEWDynamite St. Patrick's Day Slam TONIGHT on @TNTDrama at 8/7c pic.twitter.com/yC1T7KODaY— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 17, 2021
This will mark Cargill's first match since winning the mixed tag match alongside Shaquille O'Neal back on March 3.
Cole/O'Reilly and Balor/Kross Updates
THIS WEDNESDAY on #WWENXT
What will the next move be for @WWEKarrionKross?
What will happen next between @KORCombat & @AdamColePro? pic.twitter.com/7N5KnSyBof— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) March 16, 2021
Last week's NXT closed with two major programs for NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver. You can expect both will be followed-up on this week.
Austin Theory vs. Dexter Lumis
What will @DexterLumis have in store for @austintheory1 when they square off TONIGHT on #WWENXT?
We're sure @indi_hartwell will be watching closely... 👀 https://t.co/FNpb1e0xQH— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) March 17, 2021
Lumis will continue haunting The Way by taking on Theory in a one-on-one match. Hopefully, no kidnapping will be involved this time.
LA Knight Debut
LA Knight makes his in-ring debut TOMORROW. Get excited. #WWENXT @TheEliDrake pic.twitter.com/OQ099lpvac— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) March 16, 2021
After cutting a number of promos, the former Impact World Champion will make his in-ring debut during this week's show.