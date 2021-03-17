AEW St. Patrick's Day Slam & NXT 3/17 Full Cards: Rosa vs. Baker Lights Out, Cody vs. Penta

In what could be one of the final weeks where they run head-to-head, All Elite Wrestling and NXT have both announced the lineups for this week's Wednesday Night Wrestling slate. AEW Dynamite will have a special St. Patrick's Day Slam theme, including the first-ever women's Lights Out match as the main event, Jon Moxley & Eddie Kingston working as a tag team and Cody Rhodes vs. Penta El Zero Miedo.

On the other side of the dial, NXT will see the fallout from last week's massive main event and continue to build to NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver. There was reportedly a recent COVID-19 outbreak within the Performance Center over the weekend, so some previously-announced matches have been scrapped.

Which show will you be watching live tonight? Let us know in the comments below!