AEW St. Patrick's Day Slam & NXT 3/17 Full Cards: Rosa vs. Baker Lights Out, Cody vs. Penta

By Connor Casey

In what could be one of the final weeks where they run head-to-head, All Elite Wrestling and NXT have both announced the lineups for this week's Wednesday Night Wrestling slate. AEW Dynamite will have a special St. Patrick's Day Slam theme, including the first-ever women's Lights Out match as the main event, Jon Moxley & Eddie Kingston working as a tag team and Cody Rhodes vs. Penta El Zero Miedo.

On the other side of the dial, NXT will see the fallout from last week's massive main event and continue to build to NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver. There was reportedly a recent COVID-19 outbreak within the Performance Center over the weekend, so some previously-announced matches have been scrapped.

Which show will you be watching live tonight? Let us know in the comments below!

Britt Baker vs. Thunder Rosa — Lights Out Match

This will be a night of firsts for AEW. Not only will it mark the first Lights Out Unsanctioned Match that takes place on Dynamite, but it will mark the first time the Women's Division have been in the show's main event. Backstage reporting has indicated this match will get bloody. 

Cody Rhodes vs. Penta El Zero Miedo

Penta (through a translator) decided to pick a fight with Rhodes last week by promising to injury his shoulder so badly he wouldn't be able to hold his daughter once she's born. Considering the state of Rhodes' injured arm and Penta's propensity to snap people's arms (Lucha Underground fans will remember), this one doesn't look good for the "American Nightmare."

Jon Moxley & Eddie Kingston vs. The Good Brothers

Coming off the fallout from the Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch, reunited friends Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston will team up to face The Good Brothers. Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson are fresh off losing the Impact World Tag Team Championshps this past Saturday at Sacrifice.

Sting & Darby Allin Interview

Sting & Darby Allin will be back in the same ring again for the first time since winning their Street Fight at Revolution. Given how most of Sting's interviews turn out, expect somebody to walk out and interrupt "The Icon."

Jurassic Express & Bear Country vs. Matt Hardy, Private Party, The Butcher & The Blade

Matt Hardy's growing faction will take on all three members of Jurassic Express and the promising tag team Bear Country in a 10-man tag match.

Rey Fenix vs. Angelico

Death Triangle will look to keep their momentum rolling as Fenix takes on one-half of The Hybrid 2, Angelico.

Jade Cargill vs. TBA

This will mark Cargill's first match since winning the mixed tag match alongside Shaquille O'Neal back on March 3.

Cole/O'Reilly and Balor/Kross Updates

Last week's NXT closed with two major programs for NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver. You can expect both will be followed-up on this week.

Austin Theory vs. Dexter Lumis

Lumis will continue haunting The Way by taking on Theory in a one-on-one match. Hopefully, no kidnapping will be involved this time.

LA Knight Debut

After cutting a number of promos, the former Impact World Champion will make his in-ring debut during this week's show.

