Report: WWE NXT Hit With Another Possible COVID-19 Outbreak

The newest episode of NXT will see some significant changes this week, as Fightful Select's Sean Ross Sapp reported on Monday that the WWE Performance Center is dealing with another potential COVID-19 outbreak. The report noted that a mandatory meeting among Performance Center trainees took place lat Thursday, and some in attendance did not take proper precautions. WWE's developmental system was hit by the disease several times in 2020, and the timing is lousy given that NXT Stand & Deliver was confirmed last week to be a two-night event ahead of WrestleMania 37 next month.

No names of wrestlers who tested positive have been confirmed, though that was often the case when the company dealt with small outbreaks last year. Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer was quick to confirm Sapp's report.

The NXT COVID outbreak story is accurate. Lots of positive tests. — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) March 15, 2021

I don't know of the names who tested positive as those are kept under wraps, or those quarantined, but it definitely affects the Wednesday show. — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) March 15, 2021

Stay tuned for any further updates on the situation as they become available.

This story is developing...