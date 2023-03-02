AEW Star Quits the Company After Dynamite

A fan-favorite AEW star just shocked everyone and quit the company after AEW Dynamite went off the air. That would be Eddie Kingston, who asked for some interview time after Dynamite and revealed he was quitting the company. Kingston kept it short and sweet, saying "I quit AEW...peace", and then he walked out of the building. As for what happens next, some are theorizing that he will reveal he is full-time with Ring of Honor, which would get him away from his former partner turned enemy Ortiz, but that remains to be seen. In the meantime, it would seem Kingston is not sticking around AEW.

Now, this is clearly a storyline, as AEW is sharing this on their social channels and feeding into the mystery of it all. That said, there are some who are throwing out other companies as possible landing spots, but many think ROH is the clear destination. That makes sense too, as ROH is now doing its own show on Honor Club, so some AEW talent will likely move over to the new show for at least a while.

This all came about after the Face of the Revolution match earlier in the night. The winner of the match was set to secure a shot at the TNT Championship next week, and the people in the match included Powerhouse Hobbs, Action Andretti, Sammy Guevara, Komander, Ortiz, Konosuke Takeshita, and Kingston.

Things did not go as planned for Kingston though, as after slamming a ladder down on Ortiz, Ortiz followed him and they fought all along the ramp. This pretty much took them out of the match and it would be Powerhouse Hobbs who would ultimately end up grabbing the ring and the Title opportunity. Kingston was probably frustrated that the match turned into another fight with Ortiz, as their fallout has occupied most of Kingston's time over the past two months.

Heading over to ROH for a bit would be a way to move past it and get somewhat of a clean start for Kingston, though there's nothing saying that Ortiz couldn't move to ROH as well to finish what the two started. Right now Kingston isn't on the Revolution card, but you can find the full card for this Sunday's event below.

AEW World Heavyweight Championship 60-Minute Iron Man Match: MJF (C) vs Bryan Danielson

AEW Women's World Championship Match: Jamie Hayter (C) vs Saraya vs Ruby Soho

AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: Gunns (C) vs The Acclaimed vs Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett vs Orange Cassidy and Danhausen

TNT Championship Match: Samoa Joe (C) vs Wardlow

AEW World Trios Championship Match: The Elite (C) vs House of Black

Texas Death Match: Jon Moxley vs Hangman Page

Ricky Starks vs Chris Jericho (JAS banned from ringside)

