AEW Star Pictured in Cast After AEW Collision Injury

A match on the June 20th episode of AEW Collision ended abruptly after one of AEW’s rising stars suffered an unfortunate injury. During a match between Hikaru Shida and Skye Blue, Shida landed a suicide dive, causing Blue to fall straight onto her hip/leg. The referee for the match quickly ended things so that Blue could get checked out by doctors but it seemed she may have injured her ankle. AEW President Tony Khan quickly took to X to address the situation for fans worried about the young wrestler. “Our previous match was stopped + @shidahikaru was declared the winner, due to an ankle injury to @Skyebyee,” he wrote. “Skye Blue is being evaluated now by the Doctors; we’re all wishing her the very best.”

This afternoon Blue’s partner and fellow wrestler Kyle Fletcher shared an updated on her condition with a photo of her laying on the couch, her leg bandaged up. “We got her home everyone, doctor Kyle on the clockyeeeeeeeefreakinhaaaaaaaaaw.” Blue has been on a tear the last few months since her heel turn in AEW where she aligned with Julia Hart. Back in May she faced both the former and current TBS Champions Willow Nightingale and Mercedes Moné. Fans have really rallied behind the 24-year-old who appeared like she might be in line for a major push down the line.

Fans in attendance of the Collision taping recorded the aftermath of her injury which shows several members of the crew elevating her leg and helping her to the backstage area. By the look on her face she was in immense pain but the fans still tried to show her support anyway, clapping and sending their well wishes.

https://twitter.com/kylefletcherpro/status/1815057023714599404

After competing on and off in AEW since 2021, Blue finally got her “All Elite” graphic last spring. She had been a regular member of AEW Dark where she was able to come into her own as a character but after that was twilighted it was clear that the women’s division needed more depth so AEW made the move to sign young stars like Mariah May and Blue. The former is set to go up against her former mentor “Timeless” Toni Storm at AEW All In this August for the Women’s World Championship. Blue has become known for her risk taking and bloody brawling style in AEW as she has competed in several hardcore matches.

Comicbook wishes Blue the best in her recovery.