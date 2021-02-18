Sting Status Update After Getting Powerbombed on AEW Dynamite

✖

For the first time since retiring in 2015, Sting took a bump during this week's AEW Dynamite. "The Icon" appeared to confront Team Taz for kidnapping Darby Allin last week, but the numbers game quickly caught up to him after Taz goaded him into abandoning his black baseball bat. Brian Cage eventually got ahold of him and slammed the 61-year-old to the mat with a thunderous Jackknife Powerbomb.

AEW commentator Tony Schiavone was asked about Sting's status after during AEW's post-show. The former WCW World Heavyweight Champion initially retired when, while facing Seth Rollins for the WWE Championship in 2015, he suffered a neck injury while taking a Buckle Bomb.

The street fight at #AEWRevolution is just around the corner. But, @Sting was ready to throw down NOW.

WATCH #AEWDynamite on @TNTDrama pic.twitter.com/OhQ5F7jT2Q — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 18, 2021

"As scary as that may be, and I know what you're getting at, he's ok," Schiavone said.

Meanwhile, Team Taz has been taking a victory lap on Twitter.

BUT I SAW STING GOT HIS ASS POWERBOMBED HAHAHAHA !!#AEWDynamite — Ricky Starks (@starkmanjones) February 18, 2021

In an interview with AEW Unrestricted last year, Sting explained that part of Tony Khan's pitch for him to join AEW involved him taking part in cinematic matches. He's booked to team with Allin to face Cage and Starks in a Street Fight at Revolution on March 7.

"I was pushing to get a cinema-style match with Undertaker," Sting said regarding his final months in WWE. "For probably a litany of reasons, it just wasn't going to happen. When Tony called and spoke with me, he said, 'Are you interested in doing cinema-style matches?' I said, 'Yeah, I am.' I'd like to come back and do that and not disappear with my tail between my legs. I don't have to go out on top, I'd like to go out in a positive light."

