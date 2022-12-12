AEW's Sting Reveals He Recently Underwent Surgery

AEW's Sting recently appeared on The K&C Masterpiece and revealed he recently underwent knee surgery. Despite initially retiring in 2015 after what was believed to be a career-ending neck injury, "The Icon" arrived in AEW in late 2020 and has since competed in 13 matches for the young promotion. All of them have involved teaming with Darby Allin and all have resulted in victories for the former WCW World Heavyweight Champion.

"I just had surgery. It's been six, seven weeks ago now. Basically just a clean out on my very old knees," Sting said. In his absence, Allin challenged Samoa Joe for the TNT Championship last week only to lose in violent fashion. Elsewhere in the interview, he discussed an incredibly painful previous injury where he blew out both shoulders while wrestling Kurt Angle in TNA (Impact Wrestling).

"Then there's other times when you're hurt almost to that point [of not being able to continue] but you can kind of still go on. I did that in TNA with Kurt Angle. Blew both my shoulders out. The left one was just — it was so bad but I did about two or three more minutes of the match and we finished the match and I went in to see Dr. Andrews, Jim Andrews, still doing surgeries to this day and he's done about six on my body and he looked at my left shoulder and said, 'Aw, Steve, I almost closed you right back up because it looked like a bomb went off inside your shoulder," he said. "Thought there was nothing I could do.' He said, 'I gave one more last tug' on either the rotator cuff or the labrum. I can't remember which and he said, 'I got a little bit of action out of that so I tied ya back up and cleaned ya up but your rehab is gonna be brutal man. You're gonna have to really baby this thing for a few months, for many months.'"

Check out the updated lineup for Winter is Coming this week:

AEW World Championship: MJF vs. Ricky Starks

MJF vs. Ricky Starks Best of Seven Series, Match 4: Death Triangle vs. The Elite (Death Triangle Leads 2-1)

Ruby Soho vs. Tay Melo

The House of Black vs. TBA

