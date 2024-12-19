AEW Teases Star’s Long Awaited Return to TV

It’s been a while since AEW fans had the chance to chant the name of Kenny Omega, but that all changed on tonight’s AEW Dynamite. During the Holiday Bash episode of AEW Dynamite, AEW teased the long-awaited return of Omega to AEW Television, but they didn’t just mention it on commentary and leave it at that. Instead, they talked about his upcoming match in Tokyo and then revealed a full video package for the Elite star, which had the crowd so hyped they thought he was in the building. His return is being teased as happening very soon, which is going to make plenty of AEW fans over the moon.

The vignette highlighted his many accomplishments in AEW before ending with his logo, and then Excalibur took it from there and added some details of his own. “Kenny Omega coming back soon to AEW. I can’t wait to see the reaction for him, to have that homecoming in Tokyo, but even more looking forward to his homecoming here in All Elite Wrestling.”

Omega will be making his return to the ring for the first time in a year at Wrestle Dynasty, where he will face NJPW Strong Champion Gabe Kidd after issuing a challenge at Power Struggle. Many were surprised to see Omega return at an event that wasn’t a straight-up AEW event, though AEW is involved with Wrestle Dynasty along with CMLL, Ring of Honor, and Stardom.

His return match at Wrestle Dynasty is set for January 5th, so his full-time AEW return would likely happen after that date. That of course depends on what happens after the match, as if there’s a long program involved that could push Omega’s return to AEW out a bit, but we’ll just have to wait and see.

Omega did reveal the reasoning behind his return at Power Struggle and why he chose to jump in the ring at Wrestle Dynasty, stating in an interview with Fightful that he felt there was a debt to New Japan as well as a lack of urgent need for him in AEW.

“The way I look at it is that a lot of people, not only in Japan, but internationally, never knew who I was until I did big things in New Japan, so I really do owe New Japan a gigantic thank you,” Omega told Fightful. “I do feel that there’s a debt I have to repay in some way, shape, form or fashion. I think that by performing at the Tokyo Dome, by making my comeback at the Tokyo Dome is a way to help repay that.”

“If it can help something for their business, then I’m more than happy to do that. I’m sure naturally the next question is, ‘Well, why not AEW first?’ That is the company that I helped create. That is the company that I’m contracted to. It makes sense,” Omega said. “It’s tough to answer because, why not AEW? There’s nothing wrong with AEW at all. If you watch any of the episodes of our TV recently, everything is flowing like clockwork right now. I feel like there’s a spot for all of the hard working men and women that are on those shows.”

“They’ve all worked incredibly hard to earn their spots and keep their spots,” Omega said. “I feel like if I just kind of showed up and said, ‘Hey guys, I’m back, so one of you is going to have to, you know.’ I don’t want to be that guy. I feel like when there’s an opportunity again, when there’s a chance, sure, I’d love to be back if you guys can have me, but right now, I feel like AEW has got a good thing going. I don’t think they need me, so I will make my return to New Japan instead, for now.”

