AEW Reveals Plans for Next TNT Champion After Adam Copeland Injury

Adam Copeland successfully retained the TNT Championship at AEW Double or Nothing, defeating Malakai Black in an absolutely devastating Barbed Wire Cage Match. Unfortunately, that gruesome match came at a great cost to the champ. Copeland revealed after Double or Nothing that he fractured his tibia during the match, putting him on crutches and requiring the iconic wrestler to undergo another surgery.

After that announcement, it was clear that Copeland would have to vacate his TNT Championship while he recovered from the injury. That means a new TNT Champion is going to be crowned, and the latest episode of AEW Dynamite revealed exactly how the new title-holder will be determined.

Initially, EVPs Matthew and Nicholas Jackson came out into the ring during Dynamite and announced that they were stripping Copeland of his title. They then revealed that they'd be giving the TNT Championship to Jack Perry, another member of The Elite, after he pinned Bryan Danielson during the Anarchy in the Arena match at Double or Nothing. Fortunately for the rest of the AEW roster that wants a shot at that title, Christopher Daniels saved the day.

While the Jacksons fired Daniels a few weeks ago, he arrived on Wednesday night with news that Tony Khan had personally hired him to become a new, temporary EVP, making decisions and announcements in his absence. That means Daniels is essentially the mouthpiece for Khan at the moment, and he revealed the new plan for the TNT Championship.

The next few weeks will feature a series of qualifying matches on AEW shows. The winners will earn a spot in the TNT Championship bout at Forbidden Door at the end of June, which will be a ladder match to determine the new champion.

AEW Double or Nothing Results