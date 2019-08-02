AEW Sells Out TNT Debut Event In Washington, D.C.

Another big All Elite Wrestling show has sold out the same day tickets went on sale.

Tickets went on sale Friday for AEW’s debut TNT television broadcast on October 2nd at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. There were some technical glitches right away on Ticketmaster which lead to some mass confusion. Numerous fans were reporting that the show was sold out immediately upon the on sale time, however that was a glitch within the system.

According to Dave Meltzer, the glitches lasted upwards of 90 minutes, with another problem being that Ticketmaster would tell someone they had tickets available, only for the prospective buyer to find out minutes later that another used had purchased them.

Tickets are on sale NOW for the premier episode of @AEWonTNT – Wed, October 2nd LIVE from Washington, DC’s @CapitalOneArena

Be part of HISTORY & order your tickets now!https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq pic.twitter.com/zEfcXAbkc7 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) August 2, 2019

Cody Rhodes tweeted that the show had sold out approximately three hours after they went on sale, however AEW will likely be releasing more tickets in the coming weeks as they tweak the arena layout and camera positioning.

SOLD OUT❗️ Thank you all so very much. (Do not give up hope on being there live though, we should be lifting potential camera/production holds as we get closer to the event. Keep checking at https://t.co/tzvxkxvV0O ) pic.twitter.com/lScHFwc4cd — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) August 2, 2019

As the TNT debut event gets closer, one would think that any tickets that open up will be closer to the entrance stage and on the hard camera side of the venue. We have reached out to AEW on an exact number as it relates to tickets sold on Friday, but we would figure this show should surpass AEW’s attendance figures from both Double Or Nothing and All Out, the latter of which occurs later this month. The Capital One Arena has several thousand more seats than both the MGM Grand Garden Arena and Sears Centre, respectively.

Thus far, AEW has put five events on sale and three have sold-out the day of the on sale. Of the three sell-outs, this show in D.C. is the most impressive of all due to the timing of the event – a Wednesday night during October. Both All Out and Double Or Nothing, the company’s other immediate sell-outs, were held on holiday weekends that made them more conducive for fans to travel to the shows.

As we get closer to October and more of the weekly television tapings are put on sale, we’ll continue to update on AEW’s ticket sales and demand. At this point, both show no immediate signs of slowing down.