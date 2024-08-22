AEW’s Toni Storm Retains Women’s World Title on Dynamite, Mariah May Strikes Again

Toni Storm will defend her AEW Women’s World Championship at All In, but it’s much more than just at Title defense, as she will be facing her former protege Mariah May in what has become a bitter and bloody rivalry. Storm had one last challenge to push through before that anticipated confrontation though, as Storm would have to defend her Title against Saraya on tonight’s AEW Dynamite. Storm and Saraya were once allies as well, but Storm didn’t let that phase her, nor did she let Harley Cameron’s interference cost her the match. Storm would take down Saraya and retain her Championship, but she was then ambushed by May with the shoe once again, and May hugged her former friend before throwing her down to the mat and taunting her to close out the segment.

Outcasts Reunion

Saraya charged at Storm and Storm quickly threw her back and celebrated, and then a quick cover was attempted, but Saraya got her shoulder up at 1. Storm then kept Saraya guessing with a host of evasions and went for another cover, but Saraya quickly kicked out. Saraya lured Storm over and connected with several knee strikes, and Harley Cameron then slammed Storm’s head into the barricade before Saraya knocked Storm to the floor.

Saraya continued to punish Storm on the outside, pinning her against the barricade and applying pressure to her neck and back before throwing her into the barricade once again. Saraya threw Storm into yet another barricade, and then Cameron got a few more shots in while the referee was distracted.

In the ring Saraya was still in control, slamming Storm down and going for a cover, but Storm kicked out. Saraya got Storm up top and hit a flipping power bomb and a big slam before going for the pin, but Storm got her hand on the bottom rope to break up the attempt. Storm countered a move quickly and went for a pin of her own, but Saraya kicked out.

Don’t Celebrate Just Yet

Cameron then tried to hit Storm but Storm dodged it and kissed her, and that left her stunned as Saraya came charging in, consequently knocking Cameron to the floor. Then Storm kissed Saraya and hit the big finisher while she was stunned, getting the win and retaining her AEW World Championship.

As Storm celebrated in the ring, Mariah May came out of nowhere and attacked Storm in the back of the head with the shoe. May then picked up Storm and kissed her on the cheek before taunting the Champion and celebrating her latest move against her former mentor. The two will face each other at AEW All In, and you can find that card below.

AEW All In (Current Card)

AEW World Championship Title vs. Career Match: Swerve Strickland (C) vs Bryan Danielson

AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Toni Storm (C) vs Mariah May

AEW American Championship Match: MJF (C) vs Will Ospreay

AEW TBS Championship Match: Mercedes Mone (C) vs Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D.

AEW TNT Championship Coffin Match: Jack Perry (C) vs Darby Allin

AEW Trios Championships London Ladders Match: The Patriarchy vs. Bang Bang Gang vs. House of Black vs. TBD

FTW Championship Match: Chris Jericho (C) vs. HOOK

Casino Gauntlet Match: Orange Cassidy vs. TBD

Mixed Tag Match: Willow Nightingale and Tomohiro Ishii vs. Kris Statlander and Stokely Hathaway

