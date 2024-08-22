AEW’s Britt Baker Gets Revenge on Kamille and Mercedes Mone on Dynamite

The TBS Championship is at the center of one of AEW’s biggest feuds at the moment, as The CEO Mercedes Mone is facing one of the AEW originals in Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. at AEW All In. Thrown into that already compelling mix is AEW’s newest signing Kamille, and all three factored into tonight’s contract signing segment on AEW Dynamite. That segment featured a compelling promo from both stars, and after both had signed n the dotted line, Baker struck back at Kamille and got some welcome revenge for her previous attacks. Then Baker ran Mone out of the ring and picked up the TBS Championship, possibly giving fans a preview of what’s to come on Sunday.

Are You Truly All In

The segment started with both stars sitting across from each other as Kamille stood by Mone’s side, and Mone questioned Baker’s loyalty to not just AEW, but professional wrestling. Mone cited Baker’s dentistry profession as her not truly being 100% committed to wrestling. “Are you really All In? I’ve been all in since i was 10 years old,” Mone said. “I’ve been putting women’s wrestling on the map, that’s all in. You don’t have the guts to go all in like me, because you’ll never be like me, and this Sunday, you won’t beat me.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Baker shot that down rather quickly. “The guts…no I had the guts, I had the guts, I had the heart, and I had the balls. I never had a plan B, I had two plan As,” Baker said. “You were one of four, I’ve always been one of one. But you did get one thing right. I adored you. I wanted to be you Mercedes. You walked so girls like me could run. So girls like me could be the first female and the foundation of the company you’re sitting in right now.”

“You made a difference, but that person doesn’t exist anymore. That person is gone. You’re a smug arrogant ass and you care more about being the highest paid female in pro wrestling than your own damn legacy that inspired role models like me,” Baker said. “I don’t know where that girl went Mercedes, but i hope you find her again. And I hope you find her fast, because when I win that TBS Title on Sunday at All In, that’s the girl that I want to be able to say that I beat.”

Sweet Revenge

That’s when Baker signed the contract and the match was fully official, but Baker wasn’t done. While Baker said she would honor the established rules of no fighting and confrontations before All In with Mercedes, she said she had had enough of Kamille. Baker then clocked Kamille and knocked her back, and soon after Mone also vacated the ring. Baker then picked up the TBS Championship and held it up high as the segment closed out. Now it’s time for the two to face each other one-on-one at All In, and you can find the full card for the pay-per-view below.

AEW All In (Current Card)

AEW World Championship Title vs. Career Match: Swerve Strickland (C) vs Bryan Danielson

AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Toni Storm (C) vs Mariah May

AEW American Championship Match: MJF (C) vs Will Ospreay

AEW TBS Championship Match: Mercedes Mone (C) vs Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D.

AEW TNT Championship Coffin Match: Jack Perry (C) vs Darby Allin

AEW Trios Championships London Ladders Match: The Patriarchy vs. Bang Bang Gang vs. House of Black vs. TBD

FTW Championship Match: Chris Jericho (C) vs. HOOK

Casino Gauntlet Match: Orange Cassidy vs. TBD

Mixed Tag Match: Willow Nightingale and Tomohiro Ishii vs. Kris Statlander and Stokely Hathaway

Are you excited for Mone vs Baker? You can talk all things wrestling with me on Threads and Twitter @mattaguilarcb!