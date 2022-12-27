AEW's Tony Khan Pushes Back Against Booking Criticism That Certain Stars Aren't Pushed Properly

Tony Khan recently appeared on the Grapsody Podcast and was asked to address one of the more common criticisms about his booking — why are certain fan favorites not consistently booked on TV? The names that often come up include Eddie Kingston and Miro, the latter of whom only wrestled four times in 2022 and hasn't been seen since the All Out pay-per-view. Khan explained, "You have people that are going to be a focus week-to-week. Eddie's a big part of tonight's show, we'll see Eddie on 'Rampage,' tonight. There are dozens of wrestlers featured on 'Dynamite' and 'Rampage' every week, and throughout those three hours you see lots of names, but there's lots of names you aren't seeing in AEW every week, and sometimes they're silent about that, and sometimes there's a reason: somebody's hurt, somebody's working on another project, somebody's getting repackaged, or frankly there's just not enough slots on three hours."

He continued by comparing the situation to the NFL — "It's not really common in the NFL for the backup quarterback to complain to the coach that he's not playing. It's not common in the NBA for the backup point guard to slight the coach because he's not getting minutes."

"I take it with a smile, and I'll keep taking it with a smile," Khan added while bringing up criticisms from within the locker room. "It's ok. I understand that everyone wants to wrestle and wants to do things."

AEW concludes its 2022 with the New Year's Smash special episodes of Dynamite and Rampage this week. Check out the card for the show below:

Willow Nightengale & Ruby Soho vs. TayJay A.S.

Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli vs. Top Flight

TNT Championship: Samoa Joe vs. Wardlow

Best of Seven Series, Match 6: Death Triangle vs. The Elite (Death Triangle Leads Series 3-2) (Falls Count Anywhere Match)

