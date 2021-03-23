AEW's Tony Khan Confirms Top Star is Injured

✖

All Elite Wrestling star PAC will be out of action for the foreseeable future, according to AEW president Tony Khan. "The Bastard" and Rey Fenix won the Casino Tag Team Battle Royale at AEW's Revolution pay-per-view back on March 7, earning Death Triangle a future shot at the Young Bucks' AEW World Tag Team Championships.

Khan announced that this week's Dynamite will see the Bucks team with Brandon Cutler to face Fenix, Penta El Zero Miedo and Lucha Libre AAA star Laredo Kid. The former AAA Cruiserweight Champion debuted for AEW back at the 2019 Fyter Fest event and failed to beat Kenny Omega for the AAA Mega Championship at AAA's TripleMania XXVIII back in December.

With @BASTARDPAC recovering from injuring his ankle at Revolution, he’s not yet cleared for the tag title shot with @ReyFenixMx v. @youngbucks, so Death Triangle are bringing back the Lucha Brothers’ original @AEW Trios partner Laredo Kid to get the edge ahead of the title match! pic.twitter.com/GswJejW1rG — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) March 23, 2021

The man formerly known as the "King of the Cruiserweights" walked out of WWE back in late 2017, but wasn't able to leave the company until August of the following year. After returning to the Japanese promotion Dragon Gate, PAC arrived in All Elite Wrestling in January 2019 and was confirmed as one of the promotion's first signings. He's since feuded with Hangman Page, Kenny Omega, Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston, though he was forced to miss eight months of television due to COVID-19 and travel restrictions in and out of the United States.

Here's the updated lineup for this week's Dynamite: