AEW President Tony Khan is Not Running for Congress (UPDATE)

AEW president Tony Khan has filed to run for a seat in the United States House of Representatives, according to a recent filing via the Federal Election Commission. The seat, located in Florida’s 4th district, is currently held by Republican Rep. John Rutherford and Khan has filed to run as a Democrat. On top of founding and running the No. 2 pro wrestling promotion in the world, Khan is the co-owner of the Jacksonville Jaguars NFL franchise and the Fulham F.C. soccer club of the English Football League.

Update: The validity of the filing, dated on Sept. 13, is already being called into question as Khan’s name does not appear in either the Florida Division of Elections or the Federal Election Commission’s list of candidates for the Florida House’s 4th District.

Update: Khan tweeted hours later that there’s no validity to the FEC filing.

Khan spoke with ComicBook back in late December. While he didn’t mention his political aspirations, he did talk about his plans for AEW in 2022.

“Hopefully we’ll be able to do the whole year touring, and spend 52 weeks touring across different, great markets,” Khan said. “This year, the first half of the year, we were very fortunate that we were able to do the shows in Daily’s Place, but it wasn’t until the second half of the year, where we got back on the road and saw so many more great fans across the country. So, we’ll always keep Daily’s Place in the mix. We’re there this week, and we’ll be back again soon. But we’ll be a lot of great places around the country in between. And I think it’ll be great to bring AEW back to the west coast this year with Double or Nothing. And some of the TV around that. And I look forward to hitting more markets.

“And also, this will be the first year we’ve had this full roster in place. A lot of people came to AEW at the end of 2021,” he added. “Huge stars, like CM Punk, Bryan Danielson, Ruby Soho, Adam Cole and now Kyle O’Reilly. All of them and more will have a chance to wrestle a full year in AEW, and I think that’s going to be very special.”

This week’s AEW Dynamite was arguably its biggest of the year. Former NXT Champion Keith Lee made his surprise debut with the company, New Japan Pro-Wrestling star Jay White made a surprise appearance, CM Punk earned a rematch with MJF by teaming with Jon Moxley to beat FTR and “Hangman” Adam Page successfully retained his AEW World Championship against Lance Archer in a bloody Texas Death Match.