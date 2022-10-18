AEW's Tony Khan Provides Major Ring of Honor Update, Comments on Chris Jericho's Contract Extension

AEW announced on Tuesday that current ROH World Champion Chris Jericho had signed a three-year contract extension with the company that will see his backstage leadership role explained. Tony Khan spoke with Sports Illustrated shortly after the news broke and commented on Jericho agreeing to remain with the company for at least a few more years. Jericho was one of AEW's earliest signings when it launched in 2019 and was its first AEW World Champion.

"Chris has set such a high standard for AEW," Khan said. "He's been a consistent star for us, and he finds a fresh take in everything he does...I'm a huge fan of Chris Jericho. I've followed his career for over 27 years, and I believe he's putting forth one of the greatest years of his career this year. He is one of the biggest stars in pro wrestling, and he is incredibly valuable for AEW."

Tony Khan's Ring of Honor Update

Khan announced back in March that he had purchased Ring of Honor mere months after the company announced a hiatus. Khan has since partially relaunched the company by bringing its champions and a number of its former stars to AEW programming while also running two exclusive Ring of Honor pay-per-views: Supercard of Honor XV and Death Before Dishonor. He has repeatedly declined to give an update on when ROH will have its own weekly television program but hinted at there being major news on that front while talking with SI.

"We'll have great news soon about Ring of Honor weekly shows," Khan said before noting fans will see at least one more ROH pay-per-view before the end of 2022. "The success of Death Before Dishonor on pay-per-view has ensured there will be more Ring of Honor pay-per-views. Our goal is to have one more great pay-per-view for Ring of Honor in 2022 and then follow that up with a weekly show in 2023."

Ring of Honor Featured on AEW Dynamite

This week's AEW Dynamite, airing tonight on TBS due to the MLB Postseason bumping it off its usual Wednesday night timeslot, will feature Jericho defending his ROH World Championship against Dalton Castle. Jericho proclaimed that he wants to defeat every former ROH World Champion and has thus far beaten Claudio Castagnoli, Bandido and Bryan Danielson.

Other current ROH Champions include Samoa Joe (Television Champion), FTR (Tag Team Champions), Mercedes Martinez (Women's Champion, Daniel Garcia (Pure Champion), Castle and The Boys (Six-Man Tag Team Champions). Stay tuned for more ROH updates as they become available.