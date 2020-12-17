AEW's Tony Schiavone Can't Stop Burying Impact Wrestling

✖

One of the highlights of last week's Impact Wrestling was seeing Tony Khan and Tony Schiavone appear on the show via a paid advertisement to chastise Kenny Omega and Don Callis for how they dethroned Jon Moxley of the AEW World Championship. Schiavone even poked fun at how his brief stint with Impact (fka TNA) caused him to leave the business for nearly two decades.

But if you thought the AEW commentator was done taking shots at the promotion, you'd be mistaken. Schiavone was back with Khan for another ad on this week's Impact, this time being even more critical of the company.

Then on Dynamite he poked fun at how many viewers Kenny Omega had brought in by appearing on the Tuesday night show.

"I'd just like to say that I'm glad he helped Impact's numbers go from one person to six.

He then hosted the Dynamite post-show on AEW's YouTube channel, where he was asked about the possibility of Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson appearing in AEW.

Is Schiavone's beef with Impact legit? Or is this all part of the storyline between the two companies? Only time will tell.

AEW will close out 2020 with the two-week New Year's Smash event beginning on Dec. 30. That show will be headlined by Omega vs. Rey Fenix for the AEW title.

It's was made official on #AEWDynamite, Wednesday, Dec 30th Night One of the New Year's Smash sees the AEW World Championship on the line as the challenger @ReyFenixMx takes on the champion @KennyOmegamanX! pic.twitter.com/BngNKLAy6O — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 17, 2020

But before that, the company will host a special "Holiday Bash" version of Dynamite next week. Here's what's on the card: