AEW’s Wheeler Yuta Assembles His Dream Blood & Guts Team (Exclusive)

AEW Dynamite: Blood & Guts is back for round three, this time pitting The Golden Elite against Blackpool Combat Club inside the double steel cage. As evident by past editions of AEW Dynamite: Blood & Guts, the titular match is utilized for faction warfare. Groups like The Inner Circle, Pinnacle, and Jericho Appreciation Society have gone to battles with rival groups in the two rings. While past editions have featured unofficial additions to either side, like Eddie Kingston or Pac linking up with BCC, never has there been a Blood & Guts match that features a squad assembled strictly for the bout itself.

Speaking to ComicBook.com, BCC’s Wheeler Yuta tapped into some fantasy booking and drafted his dream Blood & Guts team.

“We’ve always been rivals, we’ve never gotten along, but being in there with him last year was special to me just from a career standpoint. He was very violent and it hurt a lot, fighting him,” Yuta said. “Daniel Garcia I would say definitely would be on my team.”



Daniel Garcia is currently a member of Jericho Appreciation Society and has been a long-running rival of Yuta’s. The two have fought over the ROH Pure Championship on numerous occasions, trading it back and forth throughout last fall.

“I’m going to put ‘Hot Sauce’ Tracy Williams on my team as well,” Yuta said. “Tracy and I, we were a tag team on the Independence. He was another guy who was a real big mentor to me. He’s a little sick up here [in the head], which I think is important in a Blood and Guts match.”

Tracy Williams has been wrestling for over a decade, making a name for himself in promotions like Evolve and Ring of Honor. He recently locked up with Yuta on ROH TV, facing him this past April.

“I’m going to put William Regal on my team anyways,” Yuta said. “He never wrestled for us in the Blackpool Combat Club. Because again, the villainy, the ability to figure it all out and be the mastermind of everything, I think would be awesome.”

William Regal is championed as one of the best brawlers in wrestling history. Many will know him from his in-ring days in both WCW and WWE, but his AEW recognition comes within Blackpool Combat Club. Regal was the one who assembled the group to begin with, as it is named after his hometown in England. As Yuta mentioned, Regal only ever operated as the faction’s manager, never actually wrestling alongside them in an AEW ring.

“This is the guy that a lot of people probably aren’t going to recognize, but his name’s Mason Myles. He’s an independent wrestler from the Carolinas,” Yuta said. “He’s a guy that I trained with, a guy that I came up in wrestling with. And I think that when you’re in a match like that, it’s life or death, and you need some of your best friends. I’m going to keep him behind me. Check him out, he’s cool.”

Mason Myles currently wrestles on the independent circuit. Despite being just 29 years old, he has over 11 years of in-ring experience. He last wrestled Yuta in March 2022.

AEW Dynamite: Blood & Guts goes down tonight at 8 PM ET on TBS.