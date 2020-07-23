AEW Announces Women's Tag Team Tournament, The Deadly Draw

All Elite Wrestling announced on this week's AEW Dynamite that a new all-women tag team tournament, titled the AEW Women's Tag Team Cup Tournament: The Deadly Draw, will kick off later this summer. The announcement promised an eight-team bracket and flashed stars including Penelope Ford, Nyla Rose, Diamante, Big Swole, Anna Jay and The Nightmare Sisters. It was not stated what the winners receive besides a trophy, or if the tournament marks the future introduction of an AEW Women's World Tag Team Championships.

Back in June 2019 AEW president Tony Khan hinted at AEW having tag titles for the women's division.

"I want to focus on a serious main event picture," Khan told Steve Austin in an interview. "Both in the singles and the tag team, and then when we establish the women's singles — ya know, this may be the first time that it gets announced, but just so you know — eventually we will establish a Women's Tag Team title and focusing on the Women's singles and the Women's Tag Team title."

Coming this Summer | 16 Women | 8 Teams

It's the AEW Women's Tag Team Cup Tournament: The Deadly Draw Who will step up? Let us know your team predictions using the hashtag #AEWDynamite! pic.twitter.com/FtmtAPtOQc — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) July 23, 2020

As of now AEW has four championships — the AEW World Championship (currently held by Jon Moxley), the AEW TNT Championship (Cody Rhodes), the AEW World Tag Team Championships (Kenny Omega & Hangman Page) and the AEW Women's World Championship (Hikaru Shida).

Brandi Rhodes was the first to confirm that she'll be in the tournament, teaming with Allie.

It’s happening!!!! We asked for something to fight for and we got it 🙌🏾 #NightmareSisters want all the smoke...BRING IT!!! 🔥#AEWDynamite #AEWDeadlyDraw pic.twitter.com/NEcDknCuKH — The Brandalorian (@TheBrandiRhodes) July 23, 2020

