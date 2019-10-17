AEW World Tag Team Tournament Bracket Updated, Four Teams Left Standing

This week’s AEW Dynamite brought the first round of the AEW World Tag Team Championship Tournament to a close, as both SoCal Uncensored and the Lucha Brothers advanced to the semifinal round. SCU opened the show and originally planned to use the combination Frankie Kazarian and Chris Daniels, but the pair were attacked from behind by Pentagon Jr. and Rey Fenix. Daniels was taken out of commission when Pentagon hit him with a Package Piledriver on the steel entrance ramp, prompting Scorpio Sky to run out and chase the two heels away.

Sky took Daniels’ place (even though he wasn’t dressed for it and only had one shoe on) and wound up winning the match when he and Kazarain hit a Dropkick-Powerbomb combination.

Later in the evening, Pentagon and Fenix returned to defeat Jungle Boy and Marko Stunt of the Jurassic Express. Luchasaurus was supposed to be involved in the match, but he was pulled earlier in the day due to a leg injury.

Next week’s Dynamite will feature the two semifinal matches — Private Party vs. the Lucha Bros. and SCU vs. The Dark Order. Evil Uno and Stu Grayson avoided competing in the first round by earning a bye back at All Out, while Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen pulled off a massive upset by knocking off the top-seeded Young Bucks last week.