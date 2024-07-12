WWE Hall of Famer Teases Coming Out of Wrestling Retirement for Britt Baker

WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Garcia (formerly Nikki Bella in WWE) has begun planting seeds for a future match with a major star in AEW. Although Garcia hasn’t wrestled in any capacity since the 2022 women’s Royal Rumble, she has been keeping tabs on women’s wrestling all around the world and has sent out more than a few feelers on social media. A few months back the former Divas Champion made it clear that she’d like to return to the ring someday, but that day isn’t for awhile as she juggles motherhood with her husband Artem Chigvinstev and her many business ventures with and without her twin sister Brie Garcia.

Nikki did reveal that she had “talks” with AEW President Tony Khan following the groundbreaking debut of Mercedes Moné in AEW after hearing her inspiring promo about taking the women’s revolution global. In a recent live podcast episode of The Nikki and Brie Show, the twin sisters chatted with The Lawrence Brothers and former AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker.

When the conversation shifted over to wrestling, they gave positive remarks about Khan’s leadership of AEW where the women are concerned. Brie noted something that she loves about AEW is that there aren’t “restrictions” on what women can do in the ring, unlike WWE where there aren’t a ton of “hardcore” moments. They reflected on their time in FCW before officially becoming WWE superstars, having matches in bars down in Florida where they’d give German Suplexes onto the hardwood floor.

Nikki noted that she misses that grind of trying to make it onto television when Baker cut in to let her know that she doesn’t have to miss it because the opportunity is right in front of her. It’s no secret Baker is a huge fan of the highly respected veterans, she’s mentioned many times she grew up watching them and emulating them in her matches. Nikki comes off flustered at first but regains her composure, letting everyone know that she’d come out of wrestling retirement for Baker. Her current goal is to make a comeback to wrestling “in a few years” but Baker appeared to have no problem waiting.

The AEW women’s division has shown great improvement over the first half of 2024 with the signing of Mariah May who is currently in a heated storyline with her former mentor and Women’s World Champion Toni Storm, the signing of Moné, Willow Nightingale and Kris Statlander becoming reliable figureheads in the company and the potential signing of Kamille, though she hasn’t officially debuted in any capacity.

Stay tuned to Comicbook for updates on AEW.