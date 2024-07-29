Bryan Danielson Faces “Heavy Restrictions” Before AEW ALL IN: London

Bryan Danielson is getting what is likely his last crack at the AEW World Championship next month. When the American Dragon made his AEW debut in September 2021, he set his sights on then-AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and battled him in a non-title match at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam 2021, wrestling to a 30-minute time limit draw. Three months later, Danielson got his first official AEW World Title match but suffered the same fate, going to a 60-minute time limit draw against then-champion Hangman Page. He was decisively beat by Hangman three weeks later in a title rematch.

In September 2022, Danielson met stablemate Jon Moxley in the finals of a tournament to crown an AEW World Champion after CM Punk had been forced to vacate the prize. He fell short. Most recently, Danielson challenged then-champion MJF at AEW Revolution in a 60-minute Iron Man match, which ended with MJF winning the bout 4-3 in overtime.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Bryan Danielson Has “Heavy Restrictions” Going Into ALL IN

The American Dragon is chained down until Wembley Stadium.

As reported by Fightful Select, Bryan Danielson has “some heavy restrictions put on him by AEW doctors” ahead of AEW ALL IN: London next month. Danielson vs. AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland headlining AEW ALL IN: London has been the plan “for a long time” and AEW is laser-focused on getting him to that main event unscathed. This has resulted in Danielson being “prevented” from participating in “some things that were originally planned along the way.”

“Bryan’s not just experienced, he’s the greatest of all time,” Swerve said of his upcoming AEW ALL IN: London opponent. “That’s who I’m going up against–a first-ballot Hall of Famer. I’ve never faced anyone like him. But he’s never faced anyone like me.”

Swerve has reigned with the AEW World Championship since April, as he defeated Samoa Joe to capture the gold at AEW Dynasty. Since then, Swerve has had successful defenses against Claudio Castagnoli, Christian Cage, Roderick Strong, and Will Ospreay. This year’s AEW ALL IN: London represents a massive leap up the card for Swerve, as last year he and Christian Cage were defeated in a midcard coffin match by Darby Allin and Sting.

Danielson challenges Swerve for the AEW World Championship at AEW ALL IN: London on Sunday, August 25th.