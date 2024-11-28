AEW’s Jamie Hayter Advances in International Women’s Cup Qualifier

On AEW Dynamite the first woman from AEW advanced in the International Women’s Cup which will take place at Wrestle Dynasty.

Former AEW Women’s World Champion Jamie Hayter went up against another fan-favorite AEW star — Queen Aminata. While the two women put on a fierce battle, it was Hayter who ultimately picked up the win and will advance to the finals at AEW Collision: Winter Is Coming. Aminata tries her best to evade the Hayter-ade, which she does, but then Hayter catches her with a huge lariat for the win.

Hayter will now face the winner of Serena Deeb vs. Willow Nightingale happening on this weekend’s AEW Collision. It seems quite promising that the endgame is Nightingale vs. Hayter for this one, and the winner will go to the finals as the representative for AEW. The four representatives will face off for a future title shot in any promotion she chooses.

Wrestle Dynasty is the latest joint venture between AEW and New Japan Pro Wrestling but this time they’re including Ring of Honor, CMLL, and STARDOM. The event takes place the day after NJPW’s huge Wrestle Kingdom event and things are already shaping up to be a spectacle. The Young Bucks will make their Tokyo Dome return for the first time since the creation of AEW.

They have their sights set on the IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Championships. They don’t currently know who they’re going to face as the current champs are tied up in the tag league tournament, so titles could change hands at WrestleKingdom before they meet the Bucks.

Additionally, Kenny Omega is set for his huge in-ring return and he will face off against Gabe Kidd. The two have been trading shots on social media and even got into a backstage altercation at a recent NJPW event. Matthew and Nicholas Jackson are no strangers to the belts — they are seven-time IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champions. Before their departure from Japan, they also secured the titles they are looking to win back.

It appeared like Omega would be teaming with Hiroshi Tanahashi against the Young Bucks, but Tanahashi announced his in-ring retirement will take place at Wrestle Kingdom, so if that idea was on the table it’s scrapped now. Besides, the big staredown between The Elite should take place on AEW soil.

