Young Bucks Opponents for AEW x NJPW Wrestle Dynasty Are Already Being Teased

Several wrestling promotions — namely AEW and New Japan Pro Wrestling — will put on a one-of-a-kind show this upcoming January, Wrestle Dynasty. The pay-per-view event will take place the night after NJPW’s iconic WrestleKingdom event at the Tokyo Dome. Current AEW Tag Team Champions the Young Bucks announced that they’ll be at the show, returning to the Dome for the first time since 2019.

In a recent sit down with the ACE and NJPW President Hiroshi Tanahashi, former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega teased his involvement with the pay-per-view, noting that if he’s cleared he wants to face the Bucks with his rival Tanahashi.

“First priority is making my return,” Omega told NJPW. “If I can come back, I do want to face the Bucks. I want revenge, but more importantly, I want to do it the right way. The first time Tanahashi and I wrestled, it was for the belt, and then in 2019 it was a lot on the line for the both of us.

Now, with the two of us aligned, next time we wrestle, I’d want to do it together. I’ve been a bad guy for a lot of my time, especially in AEW. I cheated to win the AEW title. I don’t want that to be the memory of myself that stays with young fans. If Tanahashi and I meet in that ring again, I’d want to do it as his partner.”

The Young Bucks turned against their Elite stablemate while he was away recovering from Diverticulitis. When he reappeared on television to provide fans an update on his status, they brutally attacked him and he hasn’t been seen since. It’s unclear when “The Best Bout Machine” will return to AEW television, but all signs are pointing to sooner rather than later. He has been spotted training in recent weeks, furthering speculation that he’ll be back soon.

Matthew and Nicholas Jackson retained their Tag Team Championships against AEW’s popular homegrown tag team Private Party this past weekend at AEW WrestleDream. It doesn’t seem like all hope is lost for the duo, but if they don’t win the titles before January, it seems like the decorated tag team vets may have to answer to an unlikely tag team instead. It is worth noting that Tanahashi announced today that he wants his final match to take place on January 4th at WrestleKingdom.

