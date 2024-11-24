Big Boom AJ Addresses Wrestling Future Following AEW Full Gear

The Costco Guys brought the Boom to AEW Full Gear.

In the early 2000s, Big Boom AJ competed as a professional wrestler on the Northeast independent scene. Although he hung up his boots in 2005 after teaming with Jim Neidhart, he has made sporadic appearances. Before the Full Gear Zero Hour, his last match happened this year in Coastal Championship Wrestling.

Many AEW fans were left impressed by AJ’s abilities for not being a full-time competitor, and Big Justice even laid a spear on QT Marshall that would make The Big proud. During the AEW Full Gear media scrum, AJ addressed his future in wrestling.

AEW President Tony Khan jokingly pleaded with A.J. to do more with AEW, confirming he would return if asked. “I love it here. I do. I love it here. I loved every minute of this. If I’m welcomed back, I’m going to be back and I’m going to bring the Boom!”

It doesn’t seem like it’ll be a full-time gig for the TikTok star who rose to popularity earlier this year. He’s focusing on his ventures as a creator but appreciates the opportunities he’s gained from his newfound fame — like AEW. AJ and Justice have accumulated over 2 million followers across their social media platforms. That number only continues to climb.

“I think I’m having a lot of fun where I am right now. I think I’m really loving everything that Big Justice and I have an opportunity to do,” AJ continued. “… We’ve had an opportunity to meet Mr. Beast; we’ve had an opportunity to meet some of the biggest creators in the world, work with Costco, work with some of the greatest brands in the world, stay in contact with our audience, so there’s a lot we’re doing right now. I don’t think a championship run is in my future.”

At Full Gear, Jon Moxley held onto the AEW World Championship by defeating Orange Cassidy. However, as typical with the Death Riders, there were some insane antics following the match. Firstly, Willow Nightingale beat down Marina Shafir. Then out came “Hangman” Adam Page who looked like he would align with them but attacked Moxley. Christian Cage attempted to cash in his title shot which Jay White thwarted. Finally, Darby Allin crashed his skateboard through their windshield and stood tall over AEW.

