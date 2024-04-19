Willow Nightingale Reveals What Makes AEW Dynasty Different From Her First AEW Pay-Per-View

Willow Nightingale is one of AEW's fastest-rising stars. The inaugural NJPW STRONG Women's Champion began competing for AEW back in May 2021 and officially inked with the company in October 2022. Since becoming a full-time member of the roster, Willow has skyrocketed up the card, accumulating high-profile victories over the likes of Athena and Ruby Soho en route to winning the Women's Owen Hart Cup in 2023. Earlier this year, Willow competed in the main event of AEW Dynamite: Big Business, one of AEW's largest televised specials to date.

(Photo: AEW)

Willow's momentum surges forward to AEW Dynasty, as she is set to challenge for the AEW TBS Championship when she faces titleholder Julia Hart. While she has had one AEW pay-per-view match before, AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2023, it came on a co-branded event.

"It's definitely very exciting for me because even when I did Forbidden Door last year, I was the New Japan STRONG Women's Champion, so in a sense I was representing New Japan," Nightingale told ComicBook.com. "This kind of feels a lot more like a notch under my belt. We have a deep and wide roster, and you're the person we're choosing. So few people are picked to wrestle on pay-per-view, man or woman. To be put in that spot, it's always an honor."

AEW Dynasty goes down this Sunday, April 21st and will be available to stream on a variety of pay-per-view platforms.

AEW Dynasty 2024 Card