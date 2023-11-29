AEW's Tay Melo and Sammy Guevara Welcome Baby Girl

AEW stars Tay Melo and Sammy Guevara have welcomed their baby girl Luna Melo Guevara into the world, and we wish them nothing but the best. Melo and Guevara took to Instagram to share the great news with a photo of their beautiful baby and a caption that reads "Luna Melo Guevara 💫 11/28/2023 8.4lbs and 24+ hours of labor. Our life is complete!" We wish all the best to Melo and Guevara, and you can find the full post from the couple below.

Melo and Guevara first revealed the big news at AEW Double or Nothing. They came out and said they were having a baby and got an immense reaction from the crowd, following it up with a post showing the gender and name reveal. That video featured fireworks going off and leaving pink smoke, revealing they were having a baby girl.

That was the same night that Guevara would face MJF, Jack Perry, and Darby Allin in a Four Pillars match, which was billed as one of the biggest matches of the night. For Guevara though, the baby reveal was the most exciting moment of the night, and it's easy to see why. "I was personally more excited for the entrance [and reveal]. I feel like we were like opposite. She was more nervous for me for the match, and I was more nervous, excited for the entrance," Guevara said.

Despite being one of AEW's premiere heel duos, the crowd showed support for them, and Guevara was thrilled with the reaction. "The crowd's coming back around on me. We were not always the most loved people out there. For them to give us that big reaction. Everyone's happy, showing us the love. It was just like, overwhelming in a way where I was like, ok, we gotta get back into it," Guevara said.

We'll have to wait and see where Guevara pops up next, as he's been sidelined since WrestleDream with an injury. He is expected to return soon though, and there are a few storylines we could see him become a part of once he's back to 100%. Perhaps his reveal will be saved of Worlds End, which takes place on December 30th. You can find the full card below.

AEW Worlds End:

AEW World Championship Match: MJF (C) vs Samoa Joe

AEW Continental Classic Tournament Final

What do you want to see Guevara do once he's back in action? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Threads @mattaguilarcb!