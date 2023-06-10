AEW's Tay Melo and Sammy Guevara Celebrate Their New Baby with Gender and Name Reveal

AEW's Double or Nothing was a big night for Tay Conti and Sammy Guevara, and that's not even factoring in Guevara's Four Pillars Title match. Before the match started, Melo and Guevara came out and revealed to the crowd that they were having a baby, and the crowd was incredibly happy for them. Now Melo and Guevara have posted a video of their gender and name reveal, which you can see below. The video features fireworks going off and revealing pink smoke and streamers, signifying they are having a baby girl. Then towards the end of the video, they reveal the name of Luna, and they couldn't be happier. Congratulations to the happy couple!

Guevara recently spoke to TMZ about revealing they were having a baby at Double or Nothing, and understandably, Guevara revealed he was more excited for that reveal than he was about anything else. "I was personally more excited for the entrance [and reveal]. I feel like we were like opposite. She was more nervous for me for the match, and I was more nervous, excited for the entrance," Guevara said.

That's not to say he wasn't excited to be involved in a match featuring the four pillars of All Elite Wrestling and everything that comes with being in that spot. "I had to snap out of it. I almost started crying. It was just very surreal," Guevara said. "Us four young guys, wrestling for the world title and then right before that, going out there and announcing we're having a baby."

In that same interview, Guevara also talked about the changing response from the crowd, as Guevara received a big reaction from the fans during the match. Guevara has leaned into a heel persona since joining the Jericho Appreciation Society, as has Melo, and most often they are heeling it up together on TV. It seems though the crowd is coming around to Guevara, and it's something he picked up on and appreciates.

"The crowd's coming back around on me. We were not always the most loved people out there. For them to give us that big reaction. Everyone's happy, showing us the love. It was just like, overwhelming in a way where I was like, ok, we gotta get back into it," Guevara said.

