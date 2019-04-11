AJ Styles Gives Update on His Hip Injury

AJ Styles walked out of WrestleMania 35 on Sunday night as a winner when he took down Randy Orton, but unfortunately the former WWE Champion didn’t leave MetLife Stadium unscathed. Reports of Styles suffering a hip injury during the match began popping up on Monday, serving as a explanation for why Styles was not booked for SmackDown Live the following night. On Wednesday PWInsider reported that Styles suffered the injury after jumping out of the ring to hit Orton with a Phenomenal Forearm on the floor, but Styles had remained silent about it on social media. On Thursday he finally spoke up, revealing that it was actually the top rope superplex spot that dislocated his hip.

“When you take a suplex from about 15 feet in the air… You know, I think I hit my left side before my right, just a little bit, and that’s totally on me, totally my fault,” Styles said while streaming on his Mixer account. “It kind of knocked my hips out of place and then everything else, all those muscles in your butt and your back, swell up and then those muscles press on your nerve endings, and next thing you know you can’t walk the next day.

“But, got x-rays [on Wednesday] and they were all positive, I didn’t break anything,” he continued. “So, as far as that looks, I should be good to go here soon.”

Styles also took to Twitter to address the lighting issue during his match that made it impossible for a portion of fans at MetLife Stadium to see what was happening in the ring.

I was so disappointed that u guys didn’t get to see a fantastic match at MetLife Stadium. https://t.co/yTCG9Hbxvc — AJStyles.Org (@AJStylesOrg) April 9, 2019

“I was so disappointed that u guys didn’t get to see a fantastic match at MetLife Stadium,” Styles wrote.

He also tweeted a pair of photos with himself, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson and Finn Balor with the hashtag “SuperstarShakeup,” giving fans hope that all four former members of Bullet Club may finally be on the same roster in the near future.

