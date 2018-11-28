AJ Styles Throws Shade at Brock Lesnar During SmackDown Live Promo

AJ Styles had plenty of harsh words for Daniel Bryan during a promo on SmackDown Live this week, but he couldn’t help but also reference Monday Night Raw‘s current situation with their world champion, Brock Lensar.

Styles tried to call out Bryan after cheating to beat him for the WWE Championship two weeks ago, but then revealed that Bryan wasn’t in the building. He then commented on how Lesnar is rarely seen on WWE television as well.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Daniel Bryan is not here,” Styles said. “At the live events this past week, he wasn’t there. Sounds like to me somebody has been watching Raw and getting ideas on how they do things over there.”

Ever since he rejoined the company in 2012, Lesnar has been on a per-date, part time basis in WWE. His first reign with the WWE Universal Championship, which lasted for 504 days, was heavily criticized by fans and wrestlers alike as Lesnar rarely appeared on television and would go months at a time without defending his championship.

“The Beast” finally saw his initial reign with the Universal Championship come to an end at SummerSlam when he was beaten by Roman Reigns. But due to a leukemia diagnosis, Reigns was forced to relinquish the championship just two months later without getting the chance to put it on the line more than a couple of times.

Lesnar and Braun Strowman battled for the vacated championship at the Crown Jewel event, which Lesnar won in under three minutes after Baron Corbin attacked Strowman just before the match got started.

“The Monster Among Men” will get a rematch against Lesnar at the Royal Rumble if he can beat Corbin in a Tables, Ladders and Chairs match at TLC on Dec. 16. Normally that match would be a breeze for Strowman, but the result has been called into question given he recently underwent surgery for bones spurs in his elbow.

Styles was originally set to face Lesnar at Survivor Series in a rematch from their first encounter at the same event in 2017. But just days before the event, Styles lost his championship when Bryan hit him with a low blow and a Running Knee to win the title. Bryan put up a valiant effort against Lesnar in their champion vs. champion match, but wound up on the losing end.