AJ Styles Denies Report That He Has Re-Signed With WWE

AJ Styles unequivocally denied reports this weekend that he has reached an agreement with WWE on a new contract.

Reports started circulating on Saturday that Styles and WWE had come to terms on a new deal to keep him with the company. The erroneous story was light on details and seemed to base the “report” off the common knowledge that most are expecting Styles to remain with WWE, though that is far from official and nothing has been signed.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Styles quoted the website that began circulating the story and called them out for the false story.

What was that? Are you sure? Please let me know the more because I know nothing about this. 🤨 //t.co/912V4k44uy — AJStyles.Org (@AJStylesOrg) February 3, 2019

Styles’ contract reportedly expires at the end of April. While the betting odds seem to favor him re-signing with WWE following a very successful initial three year run with the company, there’s the option of All Elite Wrestling presenting itself as well.

Styles is close with The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson), who are executive Vice Presidents of AEW. Styles was the leader of the Bullet Club in New Japan Pro Wrestling alongside the Bucks during a very successful period for all involved and remains friends with them to this day.

The fact that AEW is reportedly presenting lucrative contracts to free agents (Chris Jericho said his AEW deal was more lucrative than WWE’s offer) certainly shows that they are in a position to make competitive runs at any free agent to come about in the wrestling world. Styles figures to be the biggest free agent this year.

While Styles may be tempted to work with his former Bullet Club friends once again, there’s also the fact that WWE has made him into a global phenomenon through their unmatched marketing reach in the pro wrestling world. He has held the WWE Championship for the majority of his run with the company and became a focal point, clearly positioned as one of the brand’s top tier stars. With WWE having invested so much into him since joining the company in 2016, there’s no doubt they will do whatever they can to prevent him from leaving for the upstart AEW.