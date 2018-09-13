Here’s What Stopped WWE From Changing AJ Styles’ Name

Traditionally speaking, when WWE adds talent from other promotions, the newly acquired talent adopts a new name. But AJ Styles proved to be a shining exception to that rule and its all thanks to a tattoo.

In an interview with ESPN, Styles recalled that during his early talked with WWE Triple H mentioned he may have to use a new ring name. It was a concept Styles was cool with, but there was one glaring issue.

“When Triple H and I were talking, he said: ‘I don’t know if we’ll be able to keep your name.’ I said: ‘That’s fine, I’ll be any name you want me to be called, except I do have this huge AJ tattoo on my side so that might be a problem.”

If Styles name were anything different, the monstrous tattoos of his initials would certainly pose a few questions.

“I think it worked out for the best because we weren’t taken and being changed into something else. We were the same characters that they saw from different companies and that they were familiar with and people were already invested in. I think that was a good move by WWE.”

By being able to keep his name, Styles’ transition from the world of Impact Wrestling and New Japan into WWE was all the more effortless. However even though Styles was able to seamlessly bring his brand to WWE, Vince McMahon remained a skeptic. Styles recalled his uphill battle to earn the boss’s respect during an interview with Dirt Fork.

“From my understanding, I was looked at as a mid-card at best in the WWE. That was the plan and I was okay with that because it was still a great job, a great payday and a great way to take care of my family,” he said. I didn’t necessarily think that’s where I was going to be but there was that time when I made my debut and fans knew who I was in Orlando. They made some noise and it was pretty great. Vince [McMahon] assumed it was a fluke. He didn’t think too much of A.J. Styles.”

“I don’t even think I was supposed to be on Raw that next Monday. But the turning point where Vince really saw something in me was when I had a regular match, a babyface match, went out and did my thing,” said Styles. I came back to gorilla and Vince says, ‘Come here for a second. I’ve got other guys who can do exactly what you just did out there. You didn’t do anything special. I need a pit bull. I need a guy who just attacks. I need a guy who gets after it,’” Styles recalled.

“I said, ‘Well, I know that guy. I know exactly who that guy is’ and there was the opportunity to be on Miz TV and I handled it just like I was ready to eat this guy’s lunch and basically, I think the way that turned out was the turning point for Vince,” he said. The next thing you know, after WrestleMania, I’m beating Chris Jericho and I’m the No. 1 contender for the WWE Championship against Roman Reigns where we had a couple of fantastic matches,” said Styles.