Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn Retain NXT Women's Tag Titles, Break-Up of WWE Tag Team Teased

The Women's WWE NXT Championships were on the line during tonight's NXT, and Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn were not ready for their Title reign to end. They were facing the very Tag Team they defeated for those Titles at Stand & Deliver in Fallon Henley and Kiana James, but things weren't going great for the challengers in the lead-up to the match, as they were arguing about what happened with Brooks Jensen. Despite that things were actually going well early in the match, as they were clicking and had Dawn and Fyre on their heels. Unfortunately, Jensen would show up at the ring and cause chaos, getting himself thrown out and allowing Henley to get hit and pinned for the win. Jensen also pushed Briggs to the ground and picked up James, teasing the Tag Team might not survive after all is said and done.

James hit Fyre right away and knocked her outside, and Henley went for Dawn. James slammed Fyre down on the floor outside, and then Henley slammed Dawn in the corner and James tagged in. Then they kept working together and Henley tagged in and hit a shoulder tackle on Dawn, but Dawn kicked out of the cover. Fyre tagged in without her knowing and capitalized by pulling Henley out of the ring and to the floor. Fyre kicked Henley and then they exchanged tags, keeping Henley isolated in the corner.

Fyre caught Henley and kept her from James, and then flipped her into a backdrop, but she was able to tag in James. Dawn tagged in as well, and James was the aggressor, picking up Fyre and slamming her into Dawn and then spearing both of them in the corner. James knocked Dawn down and tagged in Henley, who collided with Dawn. James knocked Fyre down and then Henley slid out of the ring and punched Dawn in the face.

Henley kept up the pressure on Dawn in the ring while James kept Fyre from interfering, and then James tagged in and they hit a double shoulder tackle on Dawn and James went for a cover, but Dawn kicked out. Fyre tagged in and pulled James off of Dawn before slamming her down on Dawn's double knees and going for a cover, but James kicked out. Fyre focused on wearing down James and keeping her in their corner, but she still managed to kick out of a cover.

James was still isolated from Henley, but James was able to cover Dawn for a 2-count, though she kicked out. James then countered another move from Fyre and go for the cover, but she kicked out. James reversed a move from Fyre and slammed her down, buying herself a moment to crawl towards Henley. Fyre tagged Dawn and then James tagged Henley, and Henley hit a few monster punches before going for an impressive Bulldog. Henley then punched Fyre and knocked her to the floor and hit Dawn with another move but Fyre broke it up.

James went at Fyre but she got hit with a super kick that knocked her off the ring apron. Henley and Dawn hit twin super kicks but then Fyre got rocked out of nowhere. Jensen then came in and grabbed a bag from the corner, telling Henley to use it. Henley refused and then Jensen got himself kicked from the match. Briggs went to talk to Jensen but he got pushed down onto the floor by Jensen. Henley was shocked but then turned around into a clotheslined, and then after a finisher Henley was pinned for the win.

At that point, Jensen was carrying James and heading backstage, and it seems a breakup of the former NXT Tag Team Champions might be on the horizon.

What did you think of the match? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!