Former WWE Star Seeking Damages from 2016 Karaoke Bar Fight

Alberto El Patron, better known to WWE fans as Alberto Del Rio, is being sued for a fight that took place at a Texas bar in 2016.

According to a report filed by Pro Wrestling Sheet, Patron (real name Jose Alberto Rodriguez) was involved in a fight with a man named Alex Pardo at a karaoke bar. According to reports, a fight ensued at the bar after Patron allegedly “mooned” the crowd following a performance.

Though Patron is being sued, he claims that he was the actual victim in the event.

According to the court documents, Pardo’s recollection was as follows:

“While returning to his table from the restroom, Plaintiff noticed the Defendant, JOSE ALBERTO RODRIGUEZ, flashing his rear end to the other patrons in the establishment. Upon returning to his seat, which was close in proximity to that of the Defendant’s, an altercation broke out and the Defendant and the individuals that were present with the Defendant began to assault the Plaintiff, ALEX PARDO. As a result, Plaintiff had to receive immediate medical attention and was transported to the hospital by means of EMS for further examination.”

Patron’s story is far different and interestingly involves a woman that he was with at the establishment, likely current WWE star Paige whom Patron was dating at the time.

According to Patron, a woman from Pardo’s group (allegedly the Twitter user @Pray4TheRealAss, you can’t make this stuff up) approached Patron’s female guest and asked for a photograph. She said no to the photograph but did agree to take one later on.

This is when, according to Patron, things got heated. Other people from the Pardo group claimed that the picture was owed to them and the situation escalated into the fight.

According to documents filed to court:

“[Alberto] attempted at this time to resolve the issue without conflict and while he did exchange words with the people celebrating with the 19-year-old Patricia at an adult establishment it the Counter-Defendant Alex Pardo who threw a glass at the Counter-Plaintiff’s head causing severe injury, including multiple lacerations. The entire group with the Counter-Defendant began a huge melee and the entire establishment was in a brawl. Counter-Plaintiff slowly rose to his feet only to be rushed again by the Counter-Defendant. The Counter-Plaintiff immediately protected himself and defended against the Counter-Defendant as it was necessary to protect himself and his companions against the Counter-Defendant’s use of unlawful force.”

Just as Pardo claimed he had to receive medical attention from the fight, Patron claims the same thing when it comes to lacerations suffered in the brawl.

Apparently this situation has been playing itself out for a while and Pardo’s lawyer is no longer fighting the case. Patron is now seeking $5,000 in damages (pain and suffering) from the case, as well as wanting to reimbursed for legal fees. Patron’s lawyer believes they should receive a default judgment in the case due to Pardo not filing the necessary paper work by deadlines.