WWE Raw Fans Can't Believe Alexa Bliss Threw a Fireball at Randy Orton's Face

WWE fans can't believe Alexa Bliss threw a fireball at Randy Orton's face during Monday Night Raw! Monday Night Raw was undoubtedly in the midst of a shake up as it was announced before the show that current WWE Champion Drew McIntyre had tested positive for COVID-19. Fans had been wondering what was planned for a replacement main event, and it was soon revealed that Triple H would not only make an appearance on the latest episode but play a role in this new main event. But what we didn't expect was a return from Alexa Bliss.

The last time Alexa Bliss was on Monday Night Raw, she was essentially written off the show for the holidays after she was seemingly set on fire by Randy Orton. This was following Orton setting The Fiend on fire during Tables, Ladders, and Chairs, and now it seems Alexa Bliss has come back for some appropriately fiery vengeance.

Monday Night Raw came to a close when Triple H was about to use his sledgehammer strike Randy Orton, but instead it caught on fire. After the lights went out and Triple H disappeared, Alexa Bliss suddenly appeared and threw a fireball right in Orton's eyes. Read on to see how fans reacted to Monday Night Raw's fiery finale, and let us know your thoughts in the comments!