WWE Raw Fans Can't Believe Alexa Bliss Threw a Fireball at Randy Orton's Face
WWE fans can't believe Alexa Bliss threw a fireball at Randy Orton's face during Monday Night Raw! Monday Night Raw was undoubtedly in the midst of a shake up as it was announced before the show that current WWE Champion Drew McIntyre had tested positive for COVID-19. Fans had been wondering what was planned for a replacement main event, and it was soon revealed that Triple H would not only make an appearance on the latest episode but play a role in this new main event. But what we didn't expect was a return from Alexa Bliss.
The last time Alexa Bliss was on Monday Night Raw, she was essentially written off the show for the holidays after she was seemingly set on fire by Randy Orton. This was following Orton setting The Fiend on fire during Tables, Ladders, and Chairs, and now it seems Alexa Bliss has come back for some appropriately fiery vengeance.
pain#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/ttMvldhJfL— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) January 12, 2021
Monday Night Raw came to a close when Triple H was about to use his sledgehammer strike Randy Orton, but instead it caught on fire. After the lights went out and Triple H disappeared, Alexa Bliss suddenly appeared and threw a fireball right in Orton's eyes. Read on to see how fans reacted to Monday Night Raw's fiery finale, and let us know your thoughts in the comments!
"He Got What He Deserves!"
Damn!!! @AlexaBliss_WWE just shot a fireball on @RandyOrton eye!!! Well he got what he deserves!!! #WWERaw— Michael Pam (@MichaelPam) January 12, 2021
Taking Cues From Naruto...
@AlexaBliss_WWE knows fire style #wweraw pic.twitter.com/fWFs9XJXOw— ✊🏽AT_inferno🤘🏽 (@AT_Inferno) January 12, 2021
Someone's Been Taking Lessons!
Alexa Bliss taking lessons from Karrion Kross #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/dD9kv52yM0— Bro (@LimitlessBroo) January 12, 2021
There's a SpongeBob Meme for Everything!
Randy Orton rn #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/QM9rkdNMlA— Mecial (@mecial_) January 12, 2021
Literally Fire!
That was fire! Literally. #WWERaw #RAW— Natty🦋 (@natty_b_7) January 12, 2021
All in All Good
So HHH went to another dimension and bliss just threw a fireball at Ortons face good ending to a pretty lack luster #WWERaw— Javar Madison Jr. (@Moka_D_bo) January 12, 2021
Taking Cues from the Best!
Alexa Bliss busted out the fireball like Kane #WWERAWhttps://t.co/zW6VhhwRaG— Kyler (@KylerVanderwood) January 12, 2021
Wait a Minute...
WTF is happening...They expect us to believe that Alexa just shot a fireball out Orton? Hahaha. #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/Fbws8VPh8u— Chelsea Weiand (@chelsea_weiand) January 12, 2021
Alexa Got the Fire Flower!
Alexa went #wweraw pic.twitter.com/IQfZe8saMV— Shann D (@mauryssexydecoy) January 12, 2021
Dracarys?
This is @AlexaBliss_WWE becoming a 🔥 breathing 🐉 on #WWERaw https://t.co/ERCJuplOoz pic.twitter.com/3rSG2zF6JI— Miyuko (@Miyuko_junsei) January 12, 2021