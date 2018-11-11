Alexa Bliss Injury Update and Rumor Killer

It looks like it’s going to be a little while longer until we see Alexa Bliss back in action on Monday Night RAW.

The former WWE RAW Women’s Champion has been dealing with a series of issues since her match with Ronda Rousey at September’s Hell In A Cell PPV event. Bliss had been suffering from numbness in her arm following that match and has since also been dealing with a series of concussions. Earlier this year, she sustained a shoulder injury following a bout with Nia Jax at Backlash.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer provided an update on Bliss this week and noted that WWE is being cautious with her return due to the fact that she suffered a series of concussions in a relatively short span just prior to WWE Evolution last month.

“There’s been a lot of talk about what has been going on with her,” Meltzer said. “It was not just a concussion. She’s actually had multiple concussions in a short period of time. That’s why they’re so cautious about her right now. I don’t know the number but I was told it was multiple concussions. That’s not a good thing.”

Some have even (incorrectly) floated a rumor that Bliss is going to retire from the ring due to the injuries. Alexa herself took to Twitter on Sunday to seemingly refute those rumors.

Bliss had been advertised for a tag team match at Evolution. That bout would have pitted Trish Stratus and Lita against Bliss and Mickie James. Instead, Alicia Fox subbed for Bliss in the match due to the concussions Bliss had sustained.

This past week on RAW, Bliss was revealed as the captain for Team RAW in their match at Survivor Series against Team SmackDown. She will be serving in a non-wrestling capacity at the show as WWE will not be clearing her for a return to the ring in time for the show.

There’s no question the RAW women’s division will greatly benefit from a return by Bliss whenever that happens. Over the past two years, she has arguably been the top female star in the WWE, certainly one of the biggest success stories since the WWE brand split. We wish Alexa a speedy recovery and can’t to see her back in action on Monday nights.

[H/T to WrestlingNews.co for the transcript.]