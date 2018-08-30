Alexa Bliss Talks Going From NXT Fairy to Five-Time WWE Champion

In 2015 WWE’s queen baddie, Alexa Bliss was in NXT honing the finer points of an awkward glitter fairy gimmick. However, three years later and she’s arguably the most successful female Superstar on WWE’s roster.

But Bliss’ prosperity didn’t without considerable doubt.

In an interview on the Not Sam Wrestling podcast, Bliss discussed her climb form unheralded NXT prospect to one of WWE’s most valuable heels. To Bliss, it was all about understanding the need to quickly make an impact upon being drafted to SmackDown in 2016.

“It was like, ‘I gotta show this is where I belong.’ Because in NXT, obviously, I wasn’t a 4 Horsewoman, I wasn’t something that people were excited to see. But, it’s true! I’ll admit that! You know what I mean? I was a very underwhelming draft pick, I was,” she said.

Bliss has the uncanny ability to channel a memorable character when it comes time for her microphone work. This ability to develop a persona instantly put her above her peers and to Bliss, it all started with her very first promo.

“It was during the Draft I remember thinking, ‘Okay if there’s one thing I can do it is somewhat speak on a microphone and if that’s gonna set me aside’ — because we had everyone drafted at the same time. So what’s gonna separate you from everyone else? I was like, ‘okay I can kinda talk some crap.’ Then my first promo had a word like ‘Blissertation’ and I went, ‘What the hell is this?’ I was like, ‘This is my moment and I’m gonna mess up?’ It was that moment when I was in Gorilla [Position] and I was standing back there and I was like, ‘Okay, I’m not gonna lie people are not excited to see me here so I gotta come in under the radar and kick down the door and show that I deserve to be here,’” she said.

Bliss arrived to SmackDown with little fanfare. Not that she wasn’t worthy, but so much of the WWE Universe’s attention was directed to the in-coming Four Horsewomen class of Sasha Banks, Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, and Bayley. Despite not having near the recognition, Bliss used her relative anonymity to surprise WWE fans and decision-makers alike.

“I wasn’t an indie wrestler, I was never a 4 Horsewoman, I was never in a Takeover match, I never held a title… I was a manager and so I had to show that I deserve to be here and if they’re not gonna see it I’m gonna force them to see it,” said Bliss.

Bliss quickly rose to the top of the women’s division as she gobbled up five turns with WWE gold in two years. While she just lost her title to Ronda Rousey, Bliss still remains one of WWE’s most important commodities moving forward.

