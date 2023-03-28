Austin Theory's WrestleMania 39 Promo Gave WWE Fans Pandemic Flashbacks
Austin Theory cut a promo from inside an empty arena that aired on this week's Monday Night Raw, hyping up his United States Championship match against John Cena. Unfortunately, the promo didn't have the desired effect for many fans watching at home, as the sight of an empty arena brought immediate flashbacks of WWE's times in the ThunderDome during the COVID-19 pandemic. You can see some of the reactions below.
WWE has already announced Theory and Cena will open Night One of WrestleMania on Saturday night at SoFi Stadium. If Cena wins, he'll tie Ric Flair's record for most United States Championship reigns at six.
#USChampion @_Theory1 is ready for @JohnCena THIS SATURDAY at #WrestleMania! pic.twitter.com/bh6LQyOHIA— WWE (@WWE) March 28, 2023
WWE WrestleMania 39 Card
- Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes (Night Two)
- WWE United States Championship: Austin Theory vs. John Cena (Night One)
- Seth Rollins vs. Logan Paul (Night One)
- Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships: The Usos vs. Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn
- SmackDown Women's Championship: Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley
- Raw Women's Championship: Bianca Belair vs. Asuka
- WWE Intercontinental Championship: Gunther vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus
- Brock Lesnar vs. Omos
- Edge vs. Finn Balor (Hell in a Cell Match)
- Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio
- Becky Lynch, Trish Stratus & Lita vs. Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai & Iyo Sky)
- Braun Strowman & Ricochet vs. The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) vs. Alpha Academy (Chad Gable & Otis) vs. The Viking Raiders (Erik & Ivar)
- Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez vs. Natalya & Shotzi vs. Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler vs. Chelsea Green & Sonya Deville
WWE's WrestleMania 39 takes place at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood (Los Angeles), California on April 1-2. Stay tuned for live, full coverage of the event this weekend!
It's All Coming Back...
Great promo from Austin Theory but it gave me Pandemic flashbacks. #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/Gljt4UVrlc— Stolen Gimmicks! Pro Wrestling Podcast (@StolenGimmicks) March 28, 2023
Not Feeling It
This Austin Theory promo in an empty arena gave me flashbacks to the ThunderDome/pandemic Era.
I AIN’T feeling it. #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/L5J1QtJPFG— PW Chronicle (@_PWChronicle) March 28, 2023
Make It Stop!
I’m getting flashbacks of the pandemic era during this Austin Theory promo 😖 MAKE IT STOP 😭 #WWERaw #WrestleMania— Christopher Sims (@DatDreadHeadBo1) March 28, 2023
Vibes
Austin Theory giving a promo with empty seats gives me pandemic era vibes #WWERaw— Carolin Aquino Lay 🇩🇴 (@Carolayaquino23) March 28, 2023
How Bout No?
Austin Theory cutting Pandemic Promos!!! NO! NO! NO! #WWERaw— Five Star General (@FSGTheEnd) March 28, 2023
Wild Fact
One day we'll all be thinking about the fact that Austin Theory actually debuted without any hype on a random pandemic raw with no crowd two weeks before WrestleMania and it's going to be crazy.— Eduardo García (@edy3221) March 28, 2023