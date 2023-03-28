Austin Theory's WrestleMania 39 Promo Gave WWE Fans Pandemic Flashbacks

Austin Theory cut a promo from inside an empty arena that aired on this week's Monday Night Raw, hyping up his United States Championship match against John Cena. Unfortunately, the promo didn't have the desired effect for many fans watching at home, as the sight of an empty arena brought immediate flashbacks of WWE's times in the ThunderDome during the COVID-19 pandemic. You can see some of the reactions below.

WWE has already announced Theory and Cena will open Night One of WrestleMania on Saturday night at SoFi Stadium. If Cena wins, he'll tie Ric Flair's record for most United States Championship reigns at six.

WWE WrestleMania 39 Card

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes (Night Two)

WWE United States Championship: Austin Theory vs. John Cena (Night One)

Seth Rollins vs. Logan Paul (Night One)

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships: The Usos vs. Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn

SmackDown Women's Championship: Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley

Raw Women's Championship: Bianca Belair vs. Asuka

WWE Intercontinental Championship: Gunther vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus

Brock Lesnar vs. Omos

Edge vs. Finn Balor (Hell in a Cell Match)

Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio

Becky Lynch, Trish Stratus & Lita vs. Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai & Iyo Sky)

Braun Strowman & Ricochet vs. The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) vs. Alpha Academy (Chad Gable & Otis) vs. The Viking Raiders (Erik & Ivar)

Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez vs. Natalya & Shotzi vs. Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler vs. Chelsea Green & Sonya Deville

WWE's WrestleMania 39 takes place at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood (Los Angeles), California on April 1-2. Stay tuned for live, full coverage of the event this weekend!