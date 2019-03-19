Baron Corbin Basks in Fan Hatred Over Kurt Angle Retirement Match

For the most part, every WWE Superstar has a small fan base — even if they’re villains. But not Baron Corbin. The former GM of Raw takes pleasure in being hated, and we may have reached a new peak of fan disdain for the Lone Wolf.

On Raw, Corbin was named as Kurt Angle’s opponent for WrestleMania. Given this will be Angle’s final match as a professional wrestler, fans were hoping for a sexier name — like John Cena. So when it was Corbin who was announced, the WWE Universe collectively deflated. The disappointment turned into protests from the Raw arena, social media, and even Angle’s wife.

And now that everyone is sad, Corbin just happily poured a little salt in their wounds.

Angle tried to get out in front of the outrage on Tuesday by selling Corbin’s legitimacy.

“My farewell match will be against Baron Corbin at Wrestlemania. I realize it’s not the most popular decision from a fan’s perspective… BUT I will make Corbin tap out on the biggest stage of them all…. and I Hope you can share this moment/accomplishment with me on April 7th,” Angle wrote. “Baron is a legit tough guy. It won’t be easy but it never is.”

Compared to Cena, who everyone thought would be Angle’s opponent, Corbin is certainly a downgrade. However, WWE clearly sees something within the former NFL player as he’s been fed a steady diet of enviable opportunities. While retiring Kurt Angle is without question his biggest grab yet, he and the Olympic Gold Medalist do have a bit of history. Last fall the two tussled over the RAW GM job, while that didn’t lead to much, WWE can at least argue their WrestleMania pairing isn’t random.

However, that doesn’t mean it will be good. Some outlets are reporting that WWE is destined to swap out Corbin for someone bigger, but of course, there are other reports saying that he’s the guy. Regardless, Corbin will lead the charge next week and he’ll have the tough job of convincing an already convinced fanbase that he’s more than capable of handling a WrestleMania feud.