WWE's Baron Corbin Talks Roman Reigns's New Heel Attitude, Potential with Paul Heyman

One of the biggest shake ups in WWE Friday Night SmackDown in the last few weeks was Roman Reigns returning with an aggressive new attitude, and working with Paul Heyman in some major capacity. Now that he's won the WWE Universal Championship, Reigns is now poised to become one of the biggest heels in the company, so what's it going to be like for the other villains on the roster. ComicBook.com recently had the chance to speak with WWE Superstar Baron Corbin, and he broke down his response to Reigns' new outlook and what he's hoping to accomplish now that this new version of Reigns has made himself known.

As Corbin broke it down, "I think it's refreshing. I think [Reigns] needed to evolve for himself. I think he wanted to evolve and I think he sees that he can bring a new attitude and a new game to SmackDown...the more incredible stars we have, the better we are as a whole. And I think he's found something in Paul Heyman that will benefit him and we all know what Paul Heyman did with Brock Lesnar. I think he can do the same with Roman Reigns. So it's something special right now. He's firing on all cylinders. He took a few months off and we'll see where he's at physically when he gets tested in a long championship match. He took a shortcut, I can't hate him for that, taking that shortcut to get that universal championship at Payback."

As for his "shortcut," Corbin has this to say about Reigns getting the Universal Championship so soon, "[He] saw an opportunity and that's what Paul Heyman brings to the table for him is finding those opportunities and making the most of them." But don't count out Corbin just yet as he's waiting for his turn, "[We're] going to see if the new attitude's for real or if it's just a show. We're going to put him to the test, we're going to put him through the ringer..."

Corbin even got into how his history with Reigns will inform what the two of them get into next, "...I have history, we beat each other all the way around the Houston Astros baseball stadium. And we've had all kinds of foreign objects in our battles and I kind of look forward in a twisted way to see what he brings to the table with this new attitude, what kind of competition he's going to bring into that ring when that bell rings. So it's exciting, it's refreshing and I think people are really going to kind of be into what he's doing."

What do you think of Roman Reigns' new direction? Excited to see King Corbin take on Roman Reigns in the future? Let us know all of your thoughts in the comments, and check out more of our interview with Baron Corbin here!