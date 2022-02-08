Injured WWE Star Teases Return at Elimination Chamber 2022

WWE confirmed on Monday that this year’s Elimination Chamber pay-per-view would feature a Women’s Elimination Chamber match where the winner gets a Raw Women’s Championship bout at WrestleMania 38. Five of the competitors were confirmed — Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, Doudrop, Rhea Ripley and Nikki ASH — while the final was left as a mystery entrant. Bayley once again took to Twitter to tease she would be in the match, responding with a leg emoji that referenced the ACL tear that has kept her on the shelf since July.

The former Grand Slam Champion’s return schedule was originally slotted for nine months, meaning a return would put her a couple of months ahead of schedule. It’s also worth noting that while Bayley has spent the past few years on SmackDown she wasn’t drafted in the 2021 WWE Draft, meaning WWE could bump her over to Raw if they felt like it. Do you think Bayley will make her return here? Let us know in the comments below!

