Bayley Talks Possible WWE Evolution 2 Women's PPV Event

WWE's first-ever Evolution PPV event in 2018 was widely praised among fans and media members alike as one of the company's best offerings of the year. The first-ever all women's event featured a different production style than a standard WWE show in regards to the look and feel of the set, as well as several entertaining and highly rated matches. Ever since that first Evolution event, fans have been clamoring for a second offering. It has been two years now since the original and rumors are starting to ramp up that a second edition is on the way soon.

The current WWE SmackDown Women's Champion, Bayley, recently took part in an interview with CBS Sports and talked about the possibility.

"We're not really impatient," Bayley said. "We all work pretty consistently, so it's not like we're missing out on a night of work or anything like that. It was just more that we didn't know why and it was never brought up in conversation or brought up to us, so we didn't know why we didn't have it. But I don't think any of us asked either. Our schedule moves so fast and this lifestyle is so fast-paced, so it's not like we sat down and said, 'Why are we not doing this?' Since we're not too far along from October now, I think maybe I should put that question out there.

"Anytime is a good time to do it. Pandemic or not. We did WrestleMania during the pandemic. Why not have Evolution, too?" Bayley asked.

When looking back at the original Evolution event, Bayley recalled herself and others being upset that WWE was holding a live event elsewhere in the country on the same day.

"It did seem like [Evolution] was a long time coming," Bayley said. "I remember the morning of just feeling so, so crazy because of the fact that it was actually happening. It was kind of like a goal a lot of us had when we first came to NXT. I know it was a goal for a lot of girls there like Natalya and the Bella Twins as well. I was actually pretty upset because there was also a live event the same day.

"WWE had a live event somewhere in New York and we were doing the pay-per-view. I was like, 'Why are they doing a live event when we're doing a the first-ever women's pay-per-view? It should be all eyes on us. There should be no fans at other shows. They should be at home watching us,'" Bayley explained.

"I had thrown a big fit, and then realized that was what we do all the time. There's always a live show when there's a pay-per-view, so I had to calm down a little bit, but I had a lot of pride in the show and everybody in it. It was just such a great day. And to see how many people were so happy for us and how much the company made it a big deal, I was surprised that we didn't have it the next year," Bayley said.

Bayley defends her SmackDown Women's Championship against Nikki Cross tomorrow night at WWE's The Horror Show at Extreme Rules. ComicBook.com will have live coverage of the show as it airs on the WWE Network.

