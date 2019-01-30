Becky Lynch Fires More Shots At Ronda Rousey, Charlotte Flair Gets Involved

Tuesday night’s WWE SmackDown started off with the most popular star in the company: Becky Lynch.

Fresh off her victory in Sunday’s Women’s Royal Rumble and Monday night WrestleMania challenge to Ronda Rousey, Lynch started the segment talking about the past few days in Phoenix and what a whirlwind they have been. She mentioned losing to Asuka in the opening match of the Rumble (SmackDown Women’s Championship), but contrasted that with her rival Ronda Rousey by saying that she doesn’t crumble after a loss, an obvious reference to Ronda’s well publicized low points following her UFC losses.

On Monday night when they were face to face in the ring, Rousey talked about how she was main eventing in UFC while Lynch was working her way up the ladder. During SmackDown, Lynch said she is proud of coming from nothing and all the heads she has slapped to get where she is today. She said she is most proud of working her way from the kickoff show of WrestleMania last year to the main event this year.

Becky said that she looked into Rousey’s eyes on Monday night and saw the one thing that she doesn’t have anymore: doubt. She said that she will break Rousey’s arm in front of the entire world and if she doesn’t believe it, she’ll be carried out knowing it.

At this point, Lynch was interrupted by Charlotte Flair. Flair sarcastically congratulated her for making it off the kickoff show. She then talked about being impressed by her winning the Royal Rumble despite not being in the match. Charlotte said she somehow willed her way into the match and noted she must have learned a thing or two from her over the years. She then said it was her that brought Lynch into the main event, then sarcastically told everyone “you’re welcome” for all of this.

Lynch wasn’t having it and dropped Charlotte with a right hand before walking off. Flair wasn’t going to take that, and as Lynch limped up the ramp (still selling her injury from the Rumble match on Sunday), Flair ran up behind her and attacked her. Lynch attempted to fight back and eventually WWE officials came out to try to break up the brawl, and after a few more punches, they did.

The rumors persist that the WrestleMania match will eventually be a triple threat with Rousey vs. Lynch vs. Flair. Personally, I think Rousey/Lynch should stand on its own and making it a triple threat just muddies the waters. Rousey vs. Lynch has been the money match for months and putting Flair in the match seems forced. I’d rather see Flair and Lynch sort out their issues at Elimination Chamber next month, with Lynch putting up her WrestleMania title shot as a stipulation to give that match some added interest.

This was either the start of the build toward that eventually triple threat at Mania or the start of the build toward a singles match between Becky and Charlotte at Elimination Chamber. Even if Flair and Lynch do wrestle at Elimination Chamber, which seems likely, the safe bet still is that the finish of that match will be worked in a way to allow Flair into the WrestleMania match between Lynch and Rousey.