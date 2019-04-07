Watch: Becky Lynch Cuts One Final Promo Before Wrestlemania 35

Becky Lynch was interviewed by WWE’s YouTube channel as she entered MetLife Stadium on Sunday afternoon, and “The Man” had one more promo to cut before heading into the main event of WrestleMania 35. Lynch was asked by an interviewer if she was never about being in the first-ever WrestleMania main event women’s match, and she joking said she wasn’t before bursting out laughing.

No, I am beyond excited. Like I can’t… I can’t wait to get out there,” Lynch said.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“The Man” will take on Raw Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey and SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair in a “Winner Take All” triple threat match to close out the show. Lynch gave a hint at to what fans can expect when she hits the ring.

“You can expect to see me back up what I’ve been saying,” Lynch said. “For months and months and months I’ve been saying that I’m the best and that I’m going to prove it. And tonight I’m going to prove it. I feel like I’ve done all the hard work, I’ve been preparing for this my entire life. And now it’s time to go out there and go to work and reap the fruits of my labor.”

Lynch also talked about the rocky road she had to travel in order to get to the main event. She was initially booked for a one-on-one match with Rousey after winning the Women’s Royal Rumble match in January, but she wound up out of the match thanks to interference from Vince McMahon and a subsequent suspension. Eventually she earned her way back into the match by beating Flair via disqualification at Fastlane (where Rousey interfered and hit her with a crutch). A “Winner Take All” stipulation was later added in when Flair defeated Asuka for the SmackDown Women’s Championship in an impromptu match two weeks ago.

With the women now in the WrestleMania main event, Lynch discussed the overall strength of the division moving forward.

“It got a whole lot stronger, didn’t it?” she said. “But that’s the thing, we’ve got compelling stories and we’ve got compelling characters. And that’s what I wanted. And we saw that when somebody broke out and started talking about how they wanted titles and how they wanted to slap the head off of people, people got more invested. And that’s what we need more (of).”

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about that Avengers: Endgame trailer, The Walking Dead and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!