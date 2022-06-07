Becky Lynch's Downward Spiral Continues on Social Media

✖

Becky Lynch has had a rough few months. Losing the Raw Women's Championship at WrestleMania 38 caused her to retreat from WWE TV for several weeks, and when she returned she started giving manic promos about how she was going to start the greatest comeback of all time. That didn't happen, as she failed to win back the championship at Hell in a Cell when she nailed Asuka with a Manhandle Slam only for Bianca Belair to toss her out of the ring and pick up the pin.

This week's Monday Night Raw took things a step further. Lynch wound up in a 24/7 Championship match with Dana Brooke after Brooke pinned Akira Tozawa at the start of their scheduled match to win the gold. Lynch then demanded their match continue with the title on the line, only for Asuka to assist in helping Brooke pin "Big Time Becks."

(Photo: Twitter/@BeckyLynchWWE)

Lynch has now completely blacked out her Twitter and Instagram profiles, changing her Twitter bio to, "Unknown." Her last tweet from Sunday night was her reaction to the Hell in a Cell triple threat — "Hey, remember that time I WAS ROBBED??????!!!!!!"

Lynch had stepped away from WWE programming in May 2020 after announcing she was pregnant with her first child, a daughter named Roux. She returned at SummerSlam 2021 but admitted in an interview with FOX Sports' Ryan Satin that she was considering retiring after becoming a mother.

"Sometimes I think I'm a glutton for punishment because I love a challenge. So, stepping away, I knew that I'd be losing my top spot, but then it was a challenge!" she said. "And I think I envision everything as a 'Rocky' montage, right? So, coming back, I'm just always like, 'How can this be a 'Rocky' movie?' So, I like that challenge of going away, being away for a year and a half, then coming back and wondering if I was still going to be able to go. If I still wanted to go. If everything was going to change and maybe I would just want to be at home. I didn't know. I didn't know how anything was going to go, but I think if anything, it just made me hungrier."

"Yeah, probably," she continued when asked if she was unsure about a comeback. "I was probably 60 percent sure that I was going to come back. But, you know, there is that 40 percent. I don't know how I'm going to be as a mother. I know how I am as a single woman, with no other real priorities — but as a mom, and as a person who's in charge of this tiny little baby, I didn't know how I was going to be. I didn't know if it was going to change me so much that I was like, 'You know what? Maybe I just want to be at home now.' I do not just want to be at home now."