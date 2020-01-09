Becky Lynch Fights Back Against Haters Who Don’t Like Her Being in WWE Pay-Per-View Main Events

Becky Recently sat down with The Female Quotient this week for a Facebook Live session discussing female leadership and creating balance between men and women in the workplace. Since becoming one of the most popular acts in the WWE as “The Man,” Lynch has elevated herself to the main event of a handful of pay-per-views, including WrestleMania 35 last April alongside Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair. LBut ynch’s rise wasn’t free of naysayers, as certain portions of the fans pushed back against the idea of having women main event WWE pay-per-views. However Lynch had a great response to push back against the haters.

“A million guys have had terrible main event matches, but if I have a sup-par main event match, the question comes up of whether women should be main eventing,” Lynch said.

“The Man” also explained how she used Twitter to help elevate her persona to build a groundswell of fans to help elevate her naturally to the main event scene.

“I was looking at all the different social media platforms, and we get maybe 10, 15 minutes a week to tell our story. But I was like, ‘Huh, I have a live mic in my hands 24/7,” Lynch said. “So I really used that to brand myself, to keep my message going, keep the story going because there’s so much content nowadays, and how do you stand out. At the time I was the underdog, I had to punch my way up. I wanted more than anything to main event WrestleMania; one to prove that it could be done, two to prove it to myself because that’s my lifelong goal, it’d never been done in 35 years, and three I wanted it to not be a token gesture, not a corporate gesture, not ‘Oh look, the women are main eventing WrestleMania.’ I wanted it to be because the audience wanted it. Because they were so invested in this storyline that nobody else could do it.

“So I really used Twitter to use that message, almost to use it as a political campaign to to campaign my way into the main event of WrestleMania and it worked,” she continued. “People started following along and I was vicious. That became my thing is if anybody tried to get into a war of words with me I would destroy them. So eventually I figured out if you do that too much, it gets very quiet.”

Lynch will defend her Raw Women’s Championship against Asuka at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view on Jan. 26.