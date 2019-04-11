Becky Lynch Kicks off New Twitter Feud With Lacey Evans

Becky Lynch walked out of WrestleMania 35 on Sunday as both the Raw and SmackDown Women’s Champion after beating both Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair in a “Winner Take All” match. The bout was the culmination of a storyline that first began at SummerSlam back in August, where Lynch turned from outright babyface into anti-hero when she slapped Flair across the face. Throughout her feud with Flair and Rousey, Lynch would consistently antagonize both women on social media much to the delight of her fans watching along. And based on her latest tweets, it looks like Lynch has found a new target on social media in Lacey Evans.

The NXT call-up had been popping up on WWE television for months, but with the exception of the Women’s Royal Rumble match she didn’t do anything beyond walk to and from the ring. But that changed on Monday Night Raw this week when she sucker-punched Lynch after “The Man” cut a celebratory promo, leading to a brawl between the two. The two continued to attack each other on SmackDown Live the following night.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The fight then spilled over onto Twitter, with Evans taking the first shot after being asked by a fan why Lynch calls herself “The Man.”

Because she lacks the balls to admit she’s really just a weak WOman I reckon….👒 #NastyThing https://t.co/z6uNxfE2Oz — Lady of WWE (@LaceyEvansWWE) April 9, 2019

“Because she lacks the balls to admit she’s really just a weak WOman I reckon,” Evans wrote.

Lynch responded with a new nickname for Evans, “New Charlotte.”

So New Charlotte is my 1st challenger? Not sure now, but I’m starting to think this company might have a type. 🤔 — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) April 10, 2019

“So New Charlotte is my 1st challenger? Not sure now, but I’m starting to think this company might have a type,” Lynch wrote.

“Typical…blame it on the company,” Evans responded. “I just stood toe to toe with ‘a man’ while wearing a pair of high heels. Imagine what I will do to you when i take them off…..,” Evans wrote.

But the former Marine was far from finished.

We’ve all heard you talk. Cussin’ and hollerin’ every week. I’m happy to teach you a lesson on #Raw OR #SDLive and bring some dignity and class to those TITLES you wear. Oh, and another thing… a belt holds up your pants up even if I knock you out.👒#Raw #SDLive #NoMoreNasties pic.twitter.com/oAzVSO93J1 — Lady of WWE (@LaceyEvansWWE) April 10, 2019

“We’ve all heard you talk. Cussin’ and hollerin’ every week,” Evans wrote in one of her multiple posts directed at Lynch. “I’m happy to teach you a lesson on #Raw OR #SDLive and bring some dignity and class to those TITLES you wear. Oh, and another thing… a belt holds up your pants up even if I knock you out.”

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we dive deep into Shazam!, One Punch Man and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!