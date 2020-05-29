Becky Lynch Removed From WWE Raw Banner

Becky Lynch will not be a consistent part of WWE television anytime soon, and rightfully so, as she and Seth Rollins prepare to welcome their first child into the world. With the former Raw and SmackDown Women's Champion on leave, the company has made a change to their primary Monday night banner on their official website. Lynch is no longer visible on the main Raw banner, where she formerly stood front and center. Also removed from the banner is AJ Styles, who has was recently traded to SmackDown, as well as Ricochet.

Added to the banner are Drew McIntyre, Asuka, and Angel Garza. Rollins has been moved to the front where Lynch formerly stood. Orton has switched sides. Charlotte Flair remains on the banner where she was prior.

Below is the previous banner.

(Photo: WWE)

Here is the new banner.

(Photo: WWE)

While we don't know exactly how long Lynch will be away from the business (and she deserves to be away as long as she wants during such an important stage in her child's life), we know that she does plan on returning. Lynch spoke about that in an interview with ESPN this week.

"Bringing it closer to home, I'll talk about the mothers in my own line of work: WWE superstars Asuka, Mickie James and Lacey Evans. They've all proven that you can do both," Lynch said.

"That's something that I've always preached and wanted women to have that equality," she added. "And of course, to be on the level with the male performers and be on the same level in terms of pay, in terms of treatment. But also, this kind of goes hand in hand where a guy can go and have a kid and doesn't have to miss a beat in his career. Unfortunately, we do. But that's also a fortunate thing because we get to experience things that they never will, but also it just doesn't mean that it's got to be the end for a career in any line. And I think a lot of people have proved that, and I hope to join them."

Lynch continued on, explaining how becoming a mother will be extra motivation for her.

"It's one of those things where I know what I feel and think as a person without a child," Lynch said. "I don't know what that's going to look like when I do have one, and that's my priority. I'll tell you, it'll give me more motivation than ever, I could imagine. But this isn't the end of me, one way or the other."

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.