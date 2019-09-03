Watch: Becky Lynch Nails ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin With a Stunner on ‘Straight Up Steve Austin’

Becky Lynch reminded “Stone Cold” Steve Austin of his old catchphrase during the latest episode of Straight Up Steve Austin — “DTA, Don’t Trust Anybody.”

Austin had Lynch on as his special guest for the fourth episode of his USA Network interview series, which wrapped up with the two talking inside of a wrestling ring. After each of them explained the thought process behind each of their entrances, Austin offered to share a beer with Lynch to close out the episode. The two each took a swig, but then Lynch dropped the beer, kicked the WWE Hall of Famer in the gut and nailed him with a Stunner.

“That’s what happens when the man comes around,” Lynch said.

The reigning Raw Women’s Champion has called out Austin on social media multiple times, daring him to step into the ring with her. While fans will likely never see a match between the two, this was a pretty good consolation prize.

Austin spoke with ComicBook.com prior to the premiere of Monday’s episode, saying it was one of his favorites of the season.

“[We had] immediate chemistry,” Austin said. “I had so much fun hanging out with Becky, and I’ve known her for quite some time, but I’ve never spent all day with her. I’ve just seen her in passing an hour here or 20 minutes there, and she’s busy traveling the world and she’s on top right now and she’s worked her tail off. And so you’ll hear a little bit about her story, but to me the chemistry with her was, it was pretty much infectious from the get-go and she shined very brightly on that show that show.

“That episode is one of my absolute favorites, not only just because of Becky Lynch the person, but also the fact that she comes from the same business that I came from and we share a common passion for something that we love so much,” he added.

Austin’s previous guests on the show include comedian Rob Riggle, Impractical Jokers host Sal Vulcano and Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield. Next week’s guest will be NASCAR icon Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Photo: Twitter/@USANetwork