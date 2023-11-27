Being The Elite Gets Dark Order Rebrand

Days after the announcement that Being The Elite is "over," a new episode has been released under a rebrand -- Being The Dark Order.

The Elite and the Dark Order have had a storyline on Being The Elite that goes back several months. Before the group re-signed with AEW, Matt Jackson was playing on words by using popular fast food companies as companies they could sign contracts with. Eventually, Matt ended up losing out on a lot of money and some of the deals fell through, and The Dark Order ended up picking up the "Hung Bucks" trademark. Now they own a lot more than just the trademark, it seems, as they've fully taken over the BTE YouTube.

In the first episode which dropped Monday afternoon in the normal BTE time slot, they attempt to form a plan that includes recruiting talent for the show. "This is our show, we need new characters, we need to make new stars; do what this show did for us!" Alex Reynolds explains. Evil Uno hopped in to add that they need new story arcs as well. They start with Dalton Castle but they are more interested in The Boys than him which seems to upset him a bit. They then meet up with Mark Sterling who congratulates them on their big purchase. He tells them he wants to be the first person to purchase ad space on the new show, offering them $150. Reynolds tries to turn it down, stating that they don't need the money, but Uno reminds him that you "don't get rich turning down money." They move on to Daniel Garcia to offer him a segment "Dancing with Daniel" but after seeing their moves he quickly backs out.

Finally, Uno catches up with Brandon Cutler and Colt Cabana who are dressed in their matching outfits. Uno begs Cutler to have him film the show for him but he says they don't hold cameras for free. Uno offers them "six figures" which Cabana interprets as six action figures but he meant dollars. They settle on a 100 Grand candy bar, six figures and six action figures. At the end of the episode, they admit they feel like they are way in over their heads. Uno relays to them that he chatted with Cutler and Cabana who offered to help them, but then he receives a text from Matt Jackson who is astonished they spent all their Chilis money on a "sinking ship" like BTE. "You are going to F this up like you F everything up," the text reads.