Bianca Belair Costs Charlotte Flair Her WWE Title Shot on SmackDown

WWE SmackDown set up a few intriguing elements ahead of this weekend's Money in the Bank, but there was also Championship gold on the line. The WWE Women's Championship was at the center of a match between the Champion Asuka and the challenger Charlotte Flair, but there was one other Superstar who would have a huge impact on the match. That would be Bianca Belair, who is still upset that Flair jumped the line when she was promised a rematch. That's why Belair was in the crowd for the match, and after Flair missed Asuka and kicked Belair, Belair would interfere with the match and caused a DQ. Then she would hit both Asuka and Flair with the KOD, stacking them on top of each other on the announce table.

Asuka and Flair traded quick attacks and then Flair hit several chops to Asuka's chest. Flair went for a big boot but Asuka reversed the move and then went for a hip toss, but Flair reversed into a suplex. Flair charged forward but Asuka caught Flair with double knees and then got Flair's shoulders down for a 2 count. Flair then covered Asuka but Asuka broke it with the ropes.

Flair dragged Asuka further into the center of the ring before covering again but Asuka kicked out. Asuka hit a backstabber and then recovered in the corner. Back from the commercial, Flair went up top and went for the moonsault, but Asuka got her knees up. Then Asuka went for an armbar but Flair countered and then Asuka countered into a roll-up. Flair then hit a Spear on Asuka and went for the cover, but Asuka kicked out.

Flair went up top and hit the Moonsault again and did connect, but didn't get all of it. Flair hit big chops to Asuka right in front of Bianca Belair, who was in the audience after buying a ticket. Flair went for Asuka with a big boot but she dodged it and Flair kicked Belair instead. Flair then slammed Asuka onto the apron, but Asuka rolled out of the ring.

Asuka then rolled right into Belair, and that led to Asuka getting slammed to the ground by Belair. That caused a disqualification and for the match to be stopped, frustrating Flair greatly since it cost her a shot at the Title. Flair and Belair got in each other's faces, with Flair yelling 'This is my match.' Belair threatened Flair but then decided to punch her.

Flair returned the favor but then Belair evaded Flair's charge and that sent Flair into the steel steps. Asuka attacked but Belair reversed it and slammed Asuka into the announce table with a KOD. Then Flair was back on her feet and Belair picked her up and hit another KOD, slamming Flair on top of Asuka on the table. Belair made her presence felt in this match and cost Flair her Title shot. We'll have to wait and see how Adam Pearce reacts and if anyone gets a one-on-one Title shot or if we see a Triple Threat happen because of what went down.

Asuka isn't set to defend her Title at Money in the Bank, but we could see some movement on Belair or Flair's storyline before the show is over. If not, we will definitely see more of this feud on next week's SmackDown, and you can find the full card for Money in the Bank below.

World Heavyweight Championship: Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor

Bloodline Civil War: Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa vs. The Usos

Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Ricochet vs. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. LA Knight vs. Santos Escobar vs. Butch vs. Damian Priest vs. Logan Paul

Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Zelina Vega vs. Zoey Stark vs. Becky Lynch vs. Bayley vs. Iyo Sky vs. Trish Stratus

Cody Rhodes vs. Dominik Mysterio

WWE's Money in the Bank kicks off on Saturday, July 1st at 3 PM EST, and will stream exclusively on Peacock.

